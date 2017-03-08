Athletes to take on Hamo

TRIATHLON: While much of the attention for the coming SuperLeague Triathlon on Hamilton Island has centred on reigning dual Olympic Gold Medalist Alistair Brownlee; the Aussie contingent is expected to thrive in the home conditions and under the intense format.

Five Aussies will feature, and with the Gold Coast Commonwealth qualification window now open, athletes will be looking to establish a mental edge on their compatriots.

All three of Australia's Rio Olympians are contracted and the two Ryans, Ryan Bailie and Ryan Fisher, possess high end run speed and look suited to excel over the short course, high intensity racing. Both have raced in the Fujifilm Hamilton Island Triathlon with Fisher having fond memories of victory in 2010.

Aaron Royle, the dominant Aussie of the past three seasons, is just returning from injury and will be relying on his experience and race instincts to challenge.

Josh Amberger has had his share of racing on Hamilton Island; his best result being his two runner-up results, including finishing second behind Fisher in 2010.

Amberger moved up to longer distance racing and has made his living on the half ironman circuit but remains one of the most feared, and fearless, swim-bikers in the sport and with the race format steering away from the traditional, his aggressive approach could serve him well.

Rising star Jake Birtwhistle appears to be the most exciting prospect. Birtwhistle came to the sport of triathlon with a pedigree in track running, specifically over 1500m and 3km, and with the SuperLeague formats featuring just a 2km run leg, he is widely tipped to excel. Early season form would indicate he is in the shape to threaten, running away from Ryan Bailie in the Tri Wollongong event at the weekend.

The pair exited transition for the final time together, before Birtwhistle pulled away over the closing 5km to win by 30 seconds. Having won the last two editions of the Fujifilm Hamilton Island Triathlon; Birtwhistle has known nothing but success here and will be pushing to keep that going.

Spectators can catch the action live each afternoon from 4.30 March 17-19 on Hamilton Island or tune into Fox Sports.