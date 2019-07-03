Athletics ace cleans up at Oceania Athletics Championships

GOLD: Elliarna Mitchell took home a gold and a silver medal at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville last month.

BOWEN athletics ace Elliarna Mitchell has come home with medals clinking around her neck after a successful trip to the Oceania Athletics Championships in Townsville.

The 17-year-old running prodigy competed at the event last month where she won gold in the women's Under 18's 400 metre and silver in the Under 18 4x400 metre.

With the event bringing more than 720 athletes from 22 member federations to Townsville, there was no shortage of competition for the talented athlete.

Ms Mitchell said she was ecstatic with the outcome of the championships and the level of competition it had brought her.

"This event was my first international event so it was amazing to be able to run against a new competition pool," Ms Mitchell said.

"I was really happy with how my 400 metre run went. I won by a few metres and was close to a PB which was a great outcome. In the 4x400 metres I was in a team representing regional Australia, so that felt really special to me."

Ms Mitchell said the secret to her success hinged on a strong work ethic and listening to the advice given to her by her coach.

"On the day there is a plan for the run, you don't just go out there and run as hard as you can," Ms Mitchell said.

"My coach told me to watch the staggers, hold the pace and give it everything on the last stretch. It seemed to work out pretty well in the end.

Ms Mitchell, who finishes high school at the end of the year, is unsure what her next steps will hold but hopes to be able to continue racing at an elite level.

"I haven't figured out what I will do when I finish school, but I want to keep focusing on my athletics and training," Ms Mitchell said.

The athlete's next race will be the Queensland Cross Country Championships in Toowoomba at the end of the month.

Ms Mitchell wanted to thank Adani for the sponsorship of her athletics club, Peak Performance Track Club.