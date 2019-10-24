Menu
Christopher Mulford.
‘Attacked’: Businessman grew pot in tent next to TV

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
24th Oct 2019 8:55 AM
CHRISTOPHER Anthony Mulford told Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan he felt "attacked" for being charged for growing marijuana for personal use because he owns Bundaberg's 420 Emporium.

Mulford and his wife Natasha Maree Cross (also known as Mulford) appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to five offences, including possessing and producing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court police executed a search warrant at Mulford's home in July, where they found an active growing tent, lights and fans used to grow marijuana.

"Police observed a large grow tent positioned in the living room next to the television, he (Mulford) acknowledged the tent in the living room," she said.

"Police located pots with juvenile cannabis plants and multiple seedlings growing within the tent."

She said police also found fertilisers and bongs in the home.

Mulford, who represented himself, told the court he grew the marijuana to self medicate as he suffered from social anxiety, depression and PTSD.

He told the court he grew the drugs because he didn't like the idea of dealing with the black market and he couldn't get on a program to use it legally.

"I have a legitimate reason to be on it," he said.

"I'm sick of it being called a dangerous drug."

Mulford tendered to the court a referral for a medicinal marijuana program he was trying to get into.

He had previously attempted in the court to take responsibility for the charges his wife faces.

When Cross appeared in court on October 3, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan asked her to write a submission on why she shouldn't be charged.

Sen Const Pattinson told the court police rejected Cross' submission.

When sentencing Mulford, Ms Hartigan took into account his plea of guilty and his endeavours to get on the drug legally.

Mulford received a single fine of $500 for the marijuana charges and a fine of $200 for failing to appear.

Cross' matters were adjourned so she could seek legal advice and are expected to be heard again on November 22.

