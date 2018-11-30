Attori the Entertainers bring their dance party to town

BACK IN TIME: Attori the Entertainers will be bringing their Awesome 80s Dance Party show to the Reef Gateway Hotel in December.

ATTORI the Entertainers are bringing the best of the 80s back to Airlie Beach next month with a dance party so fun it will knock your fleuro socks off.

Duo Rick Romeo and Morgan Eldridge will present their Awesome 80s show live in the Reef Gateway courtyard on December 1.

The show will feature smash hits from the prominent pop and rock era including the songs you love, or love to hate.

The entertainers have eight performances including A Night in Vegas, Buble's Way and Swing Serenade, but Mr Romeo said the Awesome 80s is the favourite by far.

"The Awesome 80s is one of the best shows because people just get up and dance to it. Whenever we do the show, the crossover of ages always blows me away, because we have 18-year-old to over 50s getting up and dancing,” he said.

"Music after the 80s got a bit cranky but music in the 80s was really happy and fun. So it's really nice to see people responding to such brilliant songs.

"The good part about the show is there's a lot of 80s music people love and a few they love to hate. It's just a real fun show.”

Mr Romeo said people often pull out their best outfits from the 80s - and the bigger and more colourful they are, the better.

"We've had people bring out their bridesmaids dresses from the 80s. What I've noticed is the more people dress up, the more fun they seem to have.”

Tickets for the Awesome 80s Dance Party are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Call 49462600 or email admin@wrgh.com.au to book.

80s NIGHT:

- WHEN: December 1, from 8pm

- WHERE: Reef Gateway courtyard

- COST: $20 in advance, $30 at the door