AUCTION: Everything from a boat to a kitchen sink on offer

This former SES boat is up for auction next week at Whitsunday Regional Council's surplus goods auction.

This former SES boat is up for auction next week at Whitsunday Regional Council's surplus goods auction. Contributed

A BOAT is among the more unusual items up for grabs at an auction in Proserpine next week.

The former State Emergency Services boat will be auctioned off as part of Whitsunday Regional Council's surplus goods auction.

This is an auction that has a bit of everything - from power tools, to theatre-style seats, to backstage theatre equipment.

There is even a kitchen sink or two thrown in there.

The auction, to be held on Saturday, August 26, will involve a plethora of items going under the hammer, including equipment from the old Proserpine Entertainment Centre and Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Whitsunday Regional Council procurement, property and fleet executive manager Peter Shuttlewood said the auction offered a lot of unusual items and some of them were not available for purchase as-new anymore.

"What I like is there is everything from a blower to a whipper snipper, to seats from the airport, to an ex-SES boat,” Mr Shuttlewood said.

He said the auction was also an opportunity for people to get their hands on old crockery and glassware from the entertainment centre, as well as seats.

Theatrical items such as fog machines, stage lighting and spotlights will be among the goods up for sale, while the kitchen appliances include a coffee peculator, commercial glass washer, commercial dishwasher and a bar fridge.

Power equipment includes chainsaws, lawnmowers,and generator sets.

The auction will be held at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre in Main St, Proserpine. Doors will open at 7am on the day for people to inspect the items on sale, before bidding starts at 8am.

Proserpine Rotary Club will also hold a sausage sizzle at the auction for those who get peckish.

For a full auction list or to register to bid, visit www.lgtenderbox.com.au.