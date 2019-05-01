AUCTION: Hamilton Island real estate opportunity

The property offers a fantastic opportunity for a buyer wanting to enter the lucrative Hamilton Island Property market.

HAMITLON Island hosts only a few auctions each year, and this little slice of paradise is not one to be missed.

The west-facing Bluewater Views 2 maximises on catching daily sunsets, and is set in a complex of 17 units.

The ground floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is spacious and filled with natural light.

The unit is up for auction on Saturday, May 4 at 9am and Hamilton Island Real Estate general manager David Boyd said it was rare to find a unit of that size.

"It's about 151sq m, most apartments or units sit in in the 100-120sq m,” he said.

The dwelling has received a lot of interest according to Mr Boyd, who said its prime location, close to shops and restaurants, was appealing to buyers.

The complex was built in 2003, and has been maintained "beautifully”, and while Mr Boyd couldn't provide a price indication, he said it provided a fantastic opportunity for a buyer wanting to enter into the lucrative Hamilton Island property market.

"There is an opportunity on the day to pick up an exceptional property opportunity with a motivated vendor wanting a result at auction,” he said.

Comparable sales for two-bedroom dwellings on the island indicate the property could fetch anywhere between $780,000 to over $1 million, however you never know what might happen at an auction.

Mr Boyd said the property would suit investors and the auction would be held onsite, led by local auctioneer Brad Sobbett.

For registered bidders who can't make it onsite, agents will be on hand to take phone bids.

To view the property listing, and returns for the last year click here.

To register, call Amy at Hamilton Island Rea Estate on 07 4948 9101.