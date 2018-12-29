August in review

REEF FEST CREW: Quinn McKenzie, Jack Goldsworthy, Stacey Harvey, Margie Murphy, Jessica Renton, Lisa Stockow, Ellen Kerr, Greg Mackinnon, Phany Ellwood and Toby Kane (on ground) with Noah and Piper Farrow (at back) get their festival vibe on ahead of the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival start.

AUGUST 1: A BOWEN teenager produced a spectacular performance to take out first place in the women's division at the annual Magnetic Island to Townsville swim last Sunday.

Bowen young gun Eden Hedges was the first swimmer to reach the shore in the gruelling 8km race.

Making her debut in the time-honoured event, Hedges exceeded her own expectations as she was crowned the female champion in a time of 1:50:32.

AUGUST 2: FOR the first time the flagship of the Sea Shepherd fleet, the Steve Irwin will be making Pioneer Bay a port

of call during a state-wide east coast tour.

Local environment group Reef Action Whitsundays is co-hosting a traditional welcome by the people of the Ngaro and Juru tribes.

AUGUST 8: WEEKS of speculation was laid to rest following confirmation that Bowen can no longer be considered a crocodile-free zone.

A croc sighting reported in the July 18 edition of the Bowen Independent prompted an investigation into the matter, and the Department of Environment and Science has confirmed a 1.5m freshwater crocodile has taken up residence at Mullers Lagoon.

CROC O'CLOCK: The Department of Environment and Science warned of a 1.5 metre freshwater crocodile in Mullers Lagoon.

AUGUST 9: AFTER a jam-packed three days, the annual Whitsunday Reef Festival is over for another year, bringing joy and economic prosperity to Airlie Beach thanks to the dedicated committee of local volunteers.

Organiser Margie Murphy said it was a very successful weekend, with stallholders reporting a 10 per cent increase in attendance from last year.

AUGUST 9: EVERYTHING recycled from plastic, wire and tin cans to silk and rubber was artfully reconfigured into dramatic outfits by the Whitsundays' youngest artists in the Wilmar Sugar's Wearable Art competition on Saturday.

Keeping to the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival them The Reef - it's magic, young artists were asked to create wearable designs to be modelled on stage in the middle of Airlie Beach main street.

RAINBOW: Tia Gibbs, 15, from Proserpine State High School at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival. Jessica Lamb

AUGUST 10: PROSERPINE'S own World War II veteran George Gnezdilloff and Vietnam veteran Ian Lade have been immortalised in a piece of art on display at the Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery thanks to a local photographer.

The two former soldiers were photographed as part of an art project known as Land and Memory by University of Southern Queensland student and Brisk Bay resident Anne Smith.

AUGUST 10: THEY were two innocent little girls, both living in the same region, then both battling forms of childhood cancer.

But on July 31, Kitty Wilson and baby Mia Depuit met for the first time in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

FAST FRIENDS: Baby Mia Depuit and Kitty Wilson met at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Karen Corskie

AUGUST 15: Under blue skies, the sea parted ways on Saturday to make way for locals and tourists at Bowen's annual walk to the lighthouse.

More than 2000 people gathered at Dalrymple Point to make the pilgrimage tp North Head Island, some of whom described the scene as 'reminiscent of a biblical exodus'.

AUGUST 16: THE 120-strong Airlie Race Week fleet will take to the water today for the final day of racing in Queensland's largest mainland regatta.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event last Thursday, the entire fleet lined up for the first mass start and the racing that followed was nothing short of spectacular.

READY SET GO: More than 120 boats took to the water for Airlie Beach Race Week. Shirley Wodson

AUGUST 16: THE Search for helicopter wreckage from a crash in the Whitsundays that killed two people almost five months ago has been suspended, with authorities unable to find it.

US tourists Peter and Sue Hansel died when the EC120-B helicopter plunged into the ocean, metres from Hardy Reef, on March 21

AUGUST 17: THE Bruce Highway was expected to reopen this morning after three people died in a multi-vehicle crash north of Bowen yesterday.

A diesel tanker carrying about 11,000 litres of fuel rolled on the highway, 4km out of Bowen near the Collinsville turn-off, about 2.20pm.

Two cars were believed to have been involved in the triple fatality, which left the highway closed until at least midnight.

AUGUST 23: AN OCEAN Rafting Eco-host has captured possibly one of the most incredible videos of this season's whale

migration off the North Queensland coast.

Ocean Rafting crew member Ben Keam and skipper Sarah Kelleher took the footage of nine male humpback whales on an Ocean Rafting day trip north-east of Hook Island last week.

WHALIN' AROUND: An Ocean Rafting crew sighted nine male humpback whales off Hook Island. Ben Keam

AUGUST 23: WALKING down the main street of Airlie Beach, 74-year-old Kelvin Stokes and his wife Juliet thought

they had stumbled on a little corner of paradise.

Little did they know that within seconds, a life-changing event would leave Mr Stokes blind in one eye, with a severe injury affecting the most powerful pain generator in the human body.

The couple had only been in town for 30 minutes and were oblivious to the rogue peewee, aka magpie-lark, that had been terrorising pedestrians on Airlie main street some weeks prior.

Mr Stokes had just removed his sunglasses when the bird swooped from the left-hand side, directly hitting his left eye.

AUGUST 24: A MACKAY man became the fourth person to die on the Bruce Highway in 24 hours after a head-on crash in Bloomsbury on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene, near the intersection of Porters Rd, after a flatbed truck collided with his sedan about 7.20am.

AUGUST 24: JUNIOR tennis players were starstruck when retired Australian professional tennis player Sam Groth dropping in to officially open the Proserpine Tennis Club last Saturday.

The club sustained extensive damage from Cyclone Debbie and was forced to close its doors in 2017.

RECORD HOLDER: Sam Groth and junior tennis players at the Proserpine Tennis Club Grand Opening. Clare Conway

AUGUST 30: SHAG Islet celebrated its 10th year running with its "best event yet” attracting more than 450 guests and raising $80,000 for prostrate cancer.

The Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club vice commodores flocked to the Gloucester Passage for their annual Rendezvous with a whole host of unique events between August 24-28.

AUGUST 30: DAWSON MP George Christensen said he was less than impressed with the messy saga that engulfed the Liberal Party from within last week.

But he maintains the new Prime Minister's background and "everyday bloke” personality could benefit the Whitsunday region.

AUGUST 31: RUNNERS and canines assembled at St Catherine's Catholic College on Sunday for the third annual Run as 1 fun run raising awareness and money for Cystic Fibrosis Research.

More than 180 attendees turned out to participate in either the 5km run or walk and the 1.5 dog walk to support local girl Karli Elder and others living with CF in the community.