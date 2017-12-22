Aus champ's podium finish

ATHLETICS: For Proserpine's 16-year-old athletics superstar Howard McDonald, age proved no barrier as he returned home a silver medallist from competing up an age group in the Australian All Schools Championships in Adelaide earlier this month.

After winning the All Schools' Queensland title in the 16 years Javelin in October, McDonald secured selection in the Under 18 Men's Javelin event, throwing a personal best throw of 63.21m which saw him stand on second on the podium behind fellow Queenslander Oscar Sullivan.

In August, the year 11 student was also selected in Queensland Athletics' Target Talent Program - a high performance pathway program by Athletics Australia that saw him travel to Brisbane on a monthly basis to participate in athletics development workshops.

McDonald's Mother Sue said she was extremely proud of her son and he had his siblings and extended family to support him as he was awarded his medal.

"He hasn't been able to get over 61 metres for most of this year so for him to go out and throw that when it counted is just awesome,” she said.

Coming from a sports- minded family with state swimmer siblings, a Youth Olympic athlete cousin and fellow state javelin thrower mother, McDonald will be Proserpine's youngest Commonwealth Games baton bearer next year following in his grandfather's footsteps, who was a bearer for the 1956 Olympics.

McDonald attributes his development to his two coaches: Proserpine High School PE teacher Andrew Cox and local throws coach Eric Campbell.

With a short break over the Christmas period, McDonald now has his sights set on the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Sydney in March and the Youth Olympics.