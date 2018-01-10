Aus Day at Magnums

GET ready to party this Australia Day as Art Vs Science and Philadelphia Grand Jury drop into Magnums Hotel.

This 18 years plus event will get you celebrating Australia Day with some huge names in Aussie music.

The aptly named Art Vs Science, according to Triple J, are one of the few acts who can play nightclubs live - we're talking no laptops, no backing tracks, just drums, keyboards, synths and three sets of hands.

Art Vs Science breathe fresh air into the genre, with a breathtaking live show, and songs that sound pleasing, joy-inducing; as if meticulously designed, element by element, to intensify user stimulation.

Philadelphia Grand Jury, formed under a house in Sydney some time around 2008, when their first single 'Going to the Casino' fluked its way across the desk of Triple J radio boss Richard Kingsmill and suddenly they were a real band, with real concerts and real high rotation radio play.

The next few years were a bit of a blur: they signed to Boomtown Records and their debut record 'Hope Is For Hopers' sold way more copies than anyone expected and helped them play hundreds of shows and festivals across Australia, USA, U.K., Europe and even South Africa.

DJ GALORE