Aus Day Awards 2020: Bowen, Collinsville winners revealed

TO MANY Australia Day is a great opportunity to hit the water, fire up the barbecue and enjoy a few cold drinks.

It’s also an amazing time to recognise some of the hardworking Australians who help to make this great nation, and Whitsunday community, of ours even more amazing.

At today’s 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremonies, outstanding citizens from across the region were recognised for their contribution to the community.

Ceremonies in Bowen and Collinsville were standing room only, as hundreds came to support the people who enrich their community.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it is a great honour to be part of such a special day across our nation and be

amongst the people that call the Whitsunday region home.

“I am fortunate in my role to be involved with many different facets of our community and I can proudly say our Whitsunday residents truly represent the Australian values,” Cr Willcox said.

“The winners and the nominees come from all walks of life and have excelled in different areas but the one common theme I see amongst them is that they are genuine community minded people.”

BOWEN’S AUSTRALIA DAY AWARD WINNERS BELOW:

Citizen of the Year – Anthony Watters

Bowen’s Citizen of the Year, Anthony Watters, was awarded for his amazing contribution he has made in assisting the local elderly to remain living in their own homes.

He has offered his services in support over the Whitsunday region for more than 20 years and his professional approach, patience and mannerism over the time was called a ‘credit to himself, and this award’ by Division 6 Councillor Mike Brunker.

Young Citizen of the Year – Jordan Kelly

Young Citizen of the Year, Jordan Kelly, was awarded for his contribution to the Bowen PCYC branch, which he has worked in for over 6 years.

Recently finding employment in the Townsville PCYC branch, he regularly returns to Bowen to volunteer in co-ordinating the gymnastics program and PCYC events.

Mayor Andrew Willcox and Bowen Senior Citizen of the Year James Cummins at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Senior Citizen of the Year – James Cummins

A regular face to many, and having recently celebrated his 80th birthday, Senior Citizen of the Year Jim Cummins was awarded for his continual contribution to the Bowen community.

The taxi driver has been constantly referred to as the ‘adopted grandfather’ of many locals in Bowen, with parents grateful for his service.

The kind-hearted taxi driver has even been known to drop a passenger off to their destination, without being paid in full, just to make sure they got home safe.

Junior Sports Award – Isabella Bruce

Junior Sports Award recipient, Isabella Bruce, has been one of Bowen’s most successful athletes in 2019, having travelled to Hong Kong as part of the Australian girl squad at the Optimist Dinghy Association National and Open Championships.

The skilled sailor has had a successful year representing the Whitsundays, receiving the Jessica Watson trophy at the 2019 Queensland Optimists Titles for being the top female sailor.

Bowen Junior Sports Award recipient Isabella Bruce at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Sports Administrator Award – Bowen Golf Club Volunteers

The hard work of the Bowen Golf Club Volunteers was recognised, with their events and contribution regularly bringing tourism to the town and assisting the town’s economy.

Bowen Golf Club president Owen Land said he was ‘honoured with the win’, and said the club only worked as well as it does with the assistance of all the volunteers from around Bowen, and surrounds.

Bowen Senior Cultural Award recipients Patricia and Walter Hourn at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Senior Cultural Award – Patricia and Walter Hourn

The Senior Cultural award recognised local couple, Patricia and Walter Hourn, and the hard work they have provided to the art community of Bowen.

Both are well known for teaching and sharing their skills to others, as well as encouraging beginners and amateurs to start a new hobby. The couple were pivotal in setting up the small gallery room within the Arts Centre in Beach Avenue, Bowen.

The pair are accomplished artists in their own rights, having won the People’s Choice Award in the Lou White Art Prize in Canberra.

Bowen Junior Cultural Award recipient Poppy Nobes at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Junior Cultural Award – Poppy Nobes

Junior Cultural Award winner, Poppy Nobes, is a well-known team leader of theatre, dance and musical performances.

Training and performing regularly at community events in Bowen for the last six years, the young performer will be jetting to America next month to represent Australia.

Community Event of the Year – Bowen Tourism & Business: 2019 Lighthouse Walk

Pulling an approximate 3500 people on the day, the 2019 Lighthouse Walk was one of the years biggest tourism pulls.

The even objectives of enhancing and complimenting the experience, as well as providing a non-walking aspect for visitors were recognised as making it one of the most successful events to date.

Presented to organisers, Bowen Tourism and Business, the award recognised the events ability to provide to the community as well as inject money right back into the community.

Christin Short and Mary Gallagher on behalf of Bowen Tourism and Business for the Bowen Community Event of the Year, 2019 Lighthouse Walk, at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

COLLINSVILLE’S AUSTRALIA DAY AWARD WINNERS BELOW:

Citizen of the Year – Heather Brown

Heather Brown was awarded the Collinsville Citizen of the Year award for her dedication to the community of Collinsville.

Division 4 Councillor Nicola Grieger said Ms Brown was an ‘integral part of every Collinsville event and her continual assistance makes so many amazing things in Collinsville go ahead.”

Helping to organise events such as the 100 Years of Mining Celebration and Australia Day Award Ceremony, Ms Brown has played a crucial part of Collinsville.

Collinsville Citizen of the Year recipient Heather Brown at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Young Citizen of the Year – Deacon Whatuira

A member of the Collinsville Youth Crew, Deacon Whatuira was recognised for his hard work, dedication and positive attitude.

He is recognised as a polite, compassionate person who always shows respect.

Collinsville Young Citizen of the Year Deacon Whatuira at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Senior Citizen of the Year – Casandra Woodhouse

Senior Citizen of the Year, Casandra Woodhouse, was recognised for her leadership, active participation and advocacy for the Collinsville community.

Regarded as an inspiration to many in the community, during her time as service co-ordinator at the Collinsville Community Association she planned and designed events, encouraged participation amongst peers and supported inclusion and support amongst the community.

Senior Sports Award – Renea Batchelor

Renea Batcherlor was recognised with the Senior Sports Award for her positive, ‘you can do anything’ attitude.

In 2019, she completed the Intersport Townsville Triathlon, placed 6th in the Sonya Brazil Memorial, Placed 4th in the Julia Creek Dirt to Dust Festival and 4th in the Townsville 2km Ocean Swim.

Collinsville Junior Sports Award winner Jack Groocock at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day Awards.

Junior Sports Award – Jack Groocock

Junior Sports Award winner, Jack Groocock, was recognised for his dedication to sport and his outstanding athleticism.

He placed in 1st in the male team half marathon at the Airlie Beach Running Festival, runner up at the Sugar Bowl B Men’s Tennis and runner up at the Home Hill Tennis Tournament.

In 2019, he was awarded the age champion for swimming, athletics and cross-country at Collinsville State High School.

Sports Administrator Award – Bianca Wilson

Winner of the Sports Administrator Award, Bianca Wilson, teaches dance to the Collinsville Community and is dedicated to providing children with dance skills they will treasure for life.

Her fun, safe environment makes her students feel proud of their achievements.

Collinsville Senior Cultural Award recipient Sarah Milne at the 2020 Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day award ceremony.

Senior Cultural Award – Sarah Milne

Moving to the Collinsville community seven years ago, Senior Cultural Award winner Sarah Milne instantly integrated herself into the community.

Currently holding the role of president of the Collinsville State School P&C and secretary of the Collinsville Daycare Formation Committee, she juggles three kids and continues to give as much time to the Collinsville community as possible.

Junior Cultural Award – The Youth Crew

The Collinsville Youth Crew were recognised for their hard work in community orientated events and activities.

The youth crew were an instrumental part of the rebuilding of the No. 1 Mine in Scottville, as well as co-ordinated the 2019 RU OK? Event.

They regularly assist in keeping the region tidy, neat and clean and are already planning events to assist the youth of Collinsville in 2020.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Janet Lobegeier

Awarded for her energy, enthusiasm and willingness to support the community, Janet Lobegeier was presented the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Community Event of the Year – Collinsville Community Association: 100 Years of Mining