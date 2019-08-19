Aussie model at centre of sports star marriage meltdown

An Australian model and Instagram star who once dated Usain Bolt has been blamed for the marriage breakdown of an international soccer star in England.

Premier League ace Phil Jagielka has split from his wife of 10 years after striking up a close friendship with Aussie model Holly Young, The Sun reports.

The break-up came because wife Emily has "had enough" of Jagielka, who won 40 caps for England, a source said.

Australian model Holly Young. Picture: Instagram

The footballer, 36, has been spending time with 25-year-old Holly Young, who dated sprint star Usain Bolt for a year in 2017 and recently boasted about a $18,000 boob job.

The source said: "It looks like a permanent split.

Phil Jagielka has played for England 40 times. Picture: Getty

"Emily has supported him throughout all the ups and downs of his career and can't believe this has happened.

"Everything that they had has now come crashing down and there doesn't seem to be a way back.

"He moved out and she's had enough of it all so there's no way back for them. He moved in with his parents for a few weeks but now he's got his own place."

Dad-of-two Jagielka left the $5.4 million million family home in Knutsford, Cheshire, at the end of last season after Emily, 39, confronted him, a friend has revealed.

Jagielka left Everton on a free transfer this summer after 12 years - six of them as captain.

He now plays for his first club, newly promoted Sheffield United.

Instagram star Young, from Perth, moved into a luxury rented flat in Manchester city centre last October.

She has bragged about a mystery boyfriend who showered her with gifts and whisked her on romantic trips to the Swiss Alps resort of Gstaad, Budapest and Paris.

And she told a newspaper: "It was date night and he surprised me with a chopper which landed in the Lake District. We landed at a private residence and spent the weekend together."

Young revealed she first started dating a footballer after meeting at an event in London.

She said: "He actually called the company I was working for at the time to ask for my details to invite me to Fashion Week."

Holly Young is said to have had a ‘cover story’ to hide her romance. Picture: Instagram

Australian newspapers speculated she was dating a Manchester United player after she posted selfies at Old Trafford.

But a source told The Sun: "Holly was happy for people to assume she was dating a United footballer but that seems to be a cover story.

"She has been treated to an amazing lifestyle that any woman would love - being sent flowers, given romantic weekends and surprise treats like new handbags."

Jagielka's friendship with Young came as a shock to Emily, who has spent the past decade bringing up their children and building up a holiday home company.

They started dating in 2006 and married three years later.

In September 2009 the couple were left terrified when three men burst into their home.