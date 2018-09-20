Menu
Sarah Branch has avoided jail for trying to sneak her boyfriend into the US. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Aussie caught sneaking boyfriend into US avoids jail

by AAP
20th Sep 2018 9:15 AM

AN Australian woman caught sneaking her Mexican boyfriend illegally across the US-Canadian border has avoided a jail sentence.

Sarah Louise Branch, 37, from Sydney, was sentenced in the US District Court in the northeast state of Maine on Wednesday to a time-served sentence of 70 days.

US immigration authorities are expected to transport her immediately to the Canadian border where she will be released.

Australian Sarah Lousie Branch. Picture: Supplied
Australian Sarah Lousie Branch. Picture: Supplied

She entered a guilty plea to a charge of encouraging and inducing the entry of an illegal alien into the US.

Prosecutors told the court Branch and Benigno Godinez-Cortez, 46, hatched a plan in July for him to sneak across the border into the US.

Branch has been held in US custody since her July arrest and the court was told she was a model prisoner.

