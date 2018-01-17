Menu
News

Aussie ceremonies

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: New Australian citizens at last year's Australia Day ceremony.
THE Collinsville Community Centre will be the first to officially celebrate Australia Day, hosting a breakfast at 7am preceding the 9am awards ceremony.

An awards ceremony will take place until 11am.

Merinda Village Hotel in Bowen will be hosting a lunch at 12.15pm where an hour long ceremony will then get under way at 1.15pm.

Upstairs at the Proserpine RSL Hall an afternoon tea will be hosted at 3.30pm, preceding the Australia Day Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony will take place at 4pm and run for about one hour.

An Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony will commence in the early evening at 5pm with three people reportedly receiving their citizen ship, two of South African and one of British decent.

Last year 53 people of varying nationalities received their citizenship and certificate from Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.

