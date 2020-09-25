Aussie country star bringing live music back to Mackay

Casey Barnes is bringing his Town of a Million Dreams tour to Mackay on November 5.

Casey Barnes is bringing his Town of a Million Dreams tour to Mackay on November 5.

IN A year of cancelled concerts and festivals, leave it to country star Casey Barnes to bring live music back to Mackay.

The Gold Coast export, whose rise in the charts is swiftly making him a household name, will tonight launch what’s shaping up to be a sold-out tour in Toowoomba.

And it won’t be long before Barnes brings his Town of a Million Dreams tour to Mackay, playing the Metropolitan Hotel on November 5.

With two consecutive number ones under his belt with We’re Good Together and Sparks Fly, Barnes has an extensive catalogue to his name that blends country with pop.

His radio edits have that crossover market appeal, getting airtime on stations across the genre divide but which stay true to the idea of lyrical story telling that fits with the country style.

Barnes’ new album Town of a Million Dreams has already topped the ARIA charts including the hit Bright Lights.

As Barnes explained, it tells the real-life story of chasing a dream, getting a taste of success but at the same time, missing the ones you love back at home.

“It’s a reaffirmation that no matter how driven you are to reach your dreams, how drawn you are to what that might look like, what really matters is the people in your life who are closest to you,” he said.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

Barnes kicks off what promises to be a high-octane and energised live coastal and rural tour tonight with a sold-out show in Toowoomba.

Tickets to his Mackay gig are available online at Casey Barnes.