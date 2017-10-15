28°
Aussie hip-hop duo hitting Airlie Beach

EXPLOSIVE SHOWS: Sydney-based hip-hop duo Spit Syndicate is bound for Airlie Beach next month.
EXPLOSIVE SHOWS: Sydney-based hip-hop duo Spit Syndicate is bound for Airlie Beach next month. Contributed
by Tessa Mapstone

WHEN they launched their latest album with a five-day tour of Australia's capital cities, the boys from Spit Syndicate promised their regional fans they would not be forgotten.

Now the Sydney-based hip-hop duo has made good on the pledge to play country centres in Victoria and Queensland, wrapping up with an all-ages gig in Airlie Beach next month.

The boys kicked off their regional tour in Ballarat on Saturday before making their way to the Gold Coast and Townsville, ahead of their show at Magnums Hotel in Airlie Beach on November 4.

They will then be heading back to Sydney and Melbourne for festival gigs.

Nearly 10 years since the release of their debut album, high school mates Nick Lupi and Jimmy Nice are renowned for their explosive live shows.

The duo's latest album One Good Shirt Had Us All Fly - released in April - has been heralded as their strongest work to date.

Packed with laid-back dance beats, their fourth studio album has been praised as accomplished, innovative and a mature slice of Australian rap.

The album is an exciting new genre-blending take on Aussie hip-hop, and fans will no doubt hear plenty of it at the Airlie Beach show.

The boys toured the new album through capital cities in July with Jackie Onassis, who made a guest appearance on the album along with Thelma Plum, Remi, Joyride and Solo from Horrorshow.

Doors open at 8pm on Saturday, November 4. Buy tickets at oztix.com.au.

REGIONAL TOUR

  • WHAT: Spit Syndicate
  • WHERE: Magnums Hotel
  • WHEN: November 4, 8pm
  • COST: $24.50

TICKETS: oztix.com.au

Topics:  aussie hip hop magnums hotel spit syndicate

Whitsunday Times

