Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coroanvirus Australia: NSW-Queensland border closure leaves Aussie man stranded and homeless
Coroanvirus Australia: NSW-Queensland border closure leaves Aussie man stranded and homeless
News

Aussie ‘homeless’ because of COVID rule

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Aug 2020 3:41 PM

An Aussie father has been rendered homeless after the sudden closure of the borders between NSW and Queensland, following concerns over rising coronavirus numbers in NSW.

Gold Coast man Clinton Wass got caught on the wrong side of the border when it closed last week.

After being turned away from a Coolangatta checkpoint on Sunday, he's had no choice but to sleep in a park at Tweed Heads for the past seven nights.

Mr Wass has been sleeping rough for seven nights waiting for a way into Queensland.
Mr Wass has been sleeping rough for seven nights waiting for a way into Queensland.

Under the current health directive, Queenslanders who are returning from NSW are no longer allowed to cross the border via road.

Instead they must catch a plane and then quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A NSW charity kindly donated a pillow and a doona to Mr Wass, and he has set up base under a tree for extra shelter.

Mr Wass told 9 News: "I'd like any of those politicians to give it (sleeping in a park) a go."

Mr Wass setting up his temporary home in the park. Picture: Channel 9
Mr Wass setting up his temporary home in the park. Picture: Channel 9

For Mr Wass, who is only an hour's drive away from his home on the other side of the border, reckons catching a plane is an odd regulation.

He also only has $10 to his name so is unable to afford the flight.

"Basic human rights is the right to have shelter and food and clothing, I've got all that but it's just over there, about a hundred kilometres, under an hour away and they won't let me," he said.

"The only answer I get from any government department is we're very sorry, there's no box I fit in, so see you later - we can't do anything else," he said.

Originally published as Aussie 'homeless' because of COVID rule

Queensland Police Officers with the assistance of The Australian Army stop all traffic into Queensland for checks at 1am on QLD/NSW border crossing on August 8. Picture: Scott Powick
Queensland Police Officers with the assistance of The Australian Army stop all traffic into Queensland for checks at 1am on QLD/NSW border crossing on August 8. Picture: Scott Powick

More Stories

border lockdown coronavirus covid-19 homelessness

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        On this day: What was making news on August 15, 1980

        Premium Content On this day: What was making news on August 15, 1980

        News Check out stories from the Whitsunday Coast Guardian 40 years ago.

        Festival of Music founder pulls together Aussie-first event

        Premium Content Festival of Music founder pulls together Aussie-first event

        Music The #KIND20 festival will be streamed straight to your living room and features...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Premium Content Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Politics Mother pleads for a rehab facility for her son.