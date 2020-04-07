Aussie hospital workers contract virus

Two Australian health workers have tested positive for coronavirus as the hospital they work in desperately tries to track down everyone they've recently had contact with.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Lawler confirmed overnight that two staff members from Tasmania's West Regional Hospital have contracted the virus. It takes the total number of employees confirmed to have the virus to five. An inpatient has also previously tested positive.

An Outbreak Management Team is already identifying and contacting any person who has had close contact with either of these two staff and will ensure necessary actions are taken, Prof Lawler said in a written statement.

"If any staff member or patient is determined to be a close contact of these cases, they will be contacted and advised of what action they need to take.

"While it may be necessary for other staff and patients to be tested for coronavirus, this will occur as investigations progress.

"We will assess and test any staff member who is symptomatic and any patient who is symptomatic and determined to be at risk of coronavirus.

"We acknowledge the current situation is creating concern, both for staff and for the community.

"We are taking every action in accordance with best advice to ensure possible contacts are identified as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our patients and our dedicated staff remain our highest priority, and there may be some disruption to normal hospital operations while our investigation continues.

The Tasmanian Health Service last night closed the NWRH and the Mersey Community Hospital to visitors, with exceptions only to be granted on compassionate grounds.

Ambulance Tasmania will transport any emergency patients from the Devonport region to Launceston General Hospital, as a temporary measure to reduce the workload on the NWRH whilst staff are managing the current outbreak, the statement read.