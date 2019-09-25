Aussie: I’m Shaq but I shoot better

Born in Australia, but made for the USA.

Liz Cambage is becoming everything America loves in its athletes during the WNBA playoffs as she backs up big talk with even bigger play.

Fresh off keeping the Las Vegas Aces' championship hopes alive with a dominant 28-point game in their semi-final series against the Washington Mystics, Cambage was asked about which NBA player she compared herself to.

"I want to say like AI (Allen Iverson) or LeBron (James) or Kobe (Bryant) - my favourite players - and speak it into existence," Cambage said.

"Maybe a young Shaq, but I shoot better. But he was so agile when he first started. People be saying the female Anthony Davis as well."

She had just as much bravado during an on-court interview following the 92-75 win on Monday (AEST) that left the series 2-1 after Washington won the first two games.

"I just kept sealing inside," said Cambage, after going 12/15 from the field. "They've got small fours guarding me. If they can't handle it, get in the weight room or get out of the post."

The Mystics clapped back, posting a video of two of their players doing push-ups with the caption "and that was 50. We'll show you weight room".

It's not as though the Washington bigs have been helpless all series either.

"Emma (Meesseman) had an off night yesterday, but she scored 57 points in two games, and now you're talking about, 'Get in the weight room?'" Mystics guard Aerial Powers said.

"I think it definitely put a fire under us when we heard what she said. We all were kind-of like, 'OK, they finally got one game and now they're talking s***.'

"But we'll see how it is when we come in here tomorrow, what the energy is like, and if they're feeling the same way. Because, you know, we win one more game, and that's it for them. So I mean, you're talking s*** and you're kind-of on your heels? I don't even know how you can talk s*** when you're on your heels at this point."

"She wanted to have a little attitude," added Mystics guard Kristi Toliver, who exchanged verbal with Cambage during Game 3. "And threw a little temper tantrum for a little bit, but I think she got over it once a time-out was called and we were able to keep the peace. But I was like 'Liz, chill out'. It's fun to be chippy. It's fun to have that edge. That's what playoffs is."

While the Mystics might not love Cambage's trash talk, the US media does.