Aussie jab rollout questioned as single dose can ‘vaccinate’

A single shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be enough to "fully vaccinate" Australians Health department chief Professor Brendan Murphy has told the Senate.

The revelation came after he admitted it was "unlikely" the government would meet its commitment to deliver two doses of the vaccines to every Australian by the end of October.

This is because new evidence shows the AstraZeneca vaccine works best when there is a 12 week delay between doses, original planning was done on the basis that there was a four week delay between doses.

"In practical terms they are fully vaccinated because they've got that highly protective first dose," Professor Murphy told a Senate inquiry in Canberra.

However, he said Australians should still get two doses of the vaccine because one dose "doesn't last as long".

Labor said the new evidence to the Senate showed it could now be December before the government delivered on its pledge to vaccinate everyone.

"The Prime Minister has linked the economic recovery to the success of this vaccine rollout…clearly, they're walking away from the end of October, just like they've walked away from the 4 million vaccinated by the end of March, which they're currently around 3.8 million short of," said shadow minister for Finance Senator Katy Gallagher.

It was also "dangerous of the health department chief to put out a view that one shot's nearly good enough," she told Sky News.

Recent evidence from the UK shows the Pfizer vaccine is 72 per cent effective at preventing infection three weeks after just one dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccines is 73 per cent effective at preventing infection thirty five days after the first dose.

This makes them more effective than the annual flu vaccine which is only around 40-60 per cent effective.

However, experts say it's vital that people come back for their second jab because they will gain even higher protection from the virus behind the pandemic.

Real world studies show COVID vaccine effectiveness climbs to 86 per cent for the Pfizer vaccine one week after the second dose, this is less than the 95 per cent in initial studies.

The effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccines grew to 82.4 per cent after two doses were given 12 weeks later.

"It still remains to be seen whether that second dose confers other benefits such as longevity of protection for example, it may well be that that second dose is a significant determinant of how long the immune response last," Nucleus Network medical director Professor Paul Griffin told News Corp.

"I think what this really tells us if there is a reason people miss that second dose, then it's not a disaster, and they're still going to be well protected. But there are additional benefits from getting that second dose," he said.

The latest research also shows the AstraZeneca vaccine is performing much better in the real world than it did in clinical trials.

This vaccine is the main shot that will be given in Australia.

Original trials of the vaccine showed it was just 62 per cent effective compared to the Pfizer vaccine that was 95 per cent effective.

But real world evidence shows after two doses AstraZeneca's effectiveness is 82.4 per cent.

It comes as the company granted a federal government tender to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments with GP's was recently fined $2.9 million by the consumer watchdog for selling patient data to health fund brokers.

It follows the scandal which saw two patients overdosed on COVID-19 vaccines by a doctor employed by a federal government contractor who had not undergone vaccine training.

HealthEngine which made $1.8 million from the sale of patient information is the company patients will be directed to from a government website if they want to book a vaccination appointment with their GP.

Health Department officials have told the Senate they were aware of the fine but granted HealthEngine the contract anyway.

"We think there has been enormous improvements made by HealthEngine. We tested these carefully when we considered them for the contract," Health Department Associate Secretary Caroline Edwards told the Senate.

"Following the ACCC's recommendations health engine has strengthened its privacy and security processes and authentications," she said.

Originally published as Aussie jab rollout questioned as single dose can 'vaccinate'