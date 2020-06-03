Menu
An Australian man has died in the Bali guesthouse where he was staying with his girlfriend after suffering respiratory problems.
An Aussie man who died in a Bali hotel may be a COVID victim

by Ondy Harvard
3rd Jun 2020 7:54 PM
An Australian man has died in a Bali guesthouse after suffering respiratory problems.

David William John Sparenburg, 57, died in the early hours of the morning in holiday accommodation in the low-key beachside area of Munggu - just north of the Aussie tourist mecca of Canggu.

According to Badung police chief Roby Septiad, Mr Sparenburg was with his Indonesian girlfriend Eka Suartika, 29, when he complained of shortness of breath.

Ms Suartika gave the Aussie an unspecified 'breath' medicine, believed to be Ventolin.

"At 3am (June 3) the victim complained of shortness of breath and hugged Ms Suartika until finally his body did not move. Ms Suartika then reported the dead to the owner of the boarding house," Mr Septiad said.

Just before dawn, Bali's COVID-19 task force team arrived at the guesthouse to transfer Mr Sparenburg's body to Sanglah hospital using the COVID-19 protocol.

"We are still waiting for the results of the forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death. We have already notified the Australian consulate and are still awaiting family approval for autopsy," Mr Septiad said.

Originally published as Aussie man dies in Bali hotel room

