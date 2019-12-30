Aussie man wins lottery twice

A ridiculously lucky Queensland man is now officially a multi-millionaire after hitting the jackpot for the second time in his life.

The unnamed man, from Nerang in the Gold Coast, was revealed as one of the 11 winners of the $30 million Saturday Gold Lotto Megadraw.

Each division one winner will pocket $2,727,272.73 - but after speaking with lottery officials earlier today, the man explained it wasn't his first time hitting the jackpot.

"You probably won't believe it, but I have won division one before," he told a lottery representative over the phone.

"Only a few years ago I shared a million-dollar winning syndicate with my friend. Now I'm a multi-millionaire. It's unbelievable.

"I think I am the luckiest man alive. I'm still dizzy after checking my ticket last night. I think I am still in shock."

The man said he would use his winnings to travel the world with his wife and reduce his work hours.

The Queenslander now plans to work less and travel more.

"I think we will start with a holiday to New Zealand," he said.

"Then a cruise and who knows what else. Maybe we will fly business class. It will be incredible."

The Queenslander purchased his winning entry at Ashmore News Extra at Ashmore Plaza.

Newsagent Alex Coniglio said he was excited to discover his store had sold another division one winning entry.

"This has created such an exciting buzz in store and in our community," he said.

"We are so proud to have sold this life-changing ticket and very glad that it's gone to a local.

"Congratulations to our winner, we hope this will create many happy moments for them in the future."

Meanwhile, the first winner was revealed as a young mother from Ormeau - also on the Gold Coast - who said she rarely bought lottery tickets.

She said the prize would help her young family get ahead.

"I'd seen a news article saying there was a mystery winner from Ormeau, and after being at the beach all day I checked my ticket late last night," she told officials.

"I didn't believe it at first of course and I got no sleep.

"I only play lottery games very rarely, I bought the ticket last minute when I went to the shops to get bread. I wasn't expecting to win anything! I really can't believe it. It is just insane."

The mum said the money had "completely changed our lives".

"We've got a mortgage so we will definitely be paying that off to begin with," she said.

"I've always dreamt of going to America, so that's on the top of the list.

"Then after that we will just have to wait and see. There will be a lot less stress, that's for sure."

The Gold Coast players are two of the five division one winners from Queensland from the weekend's $30 Million Megadraw.

There were also three from New South Wales, two from South Australia and one from Western Australia.

One of the NSW winners is a young mother from Parramatta in western Sydney who said a social media post prompted her to double-check her ticket.

"Yesterday I saw on Facebook that there were 11 Megadraw winners and seven were unregistered," she said.

"There's no way I thought one of those unregistered players could be me. But I looked at the winning numbers and then checked my ticket.

"I was incredibly shocked. I couldn't believe it."

She and her husband now plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and bills and then "definitely plan plenty more holidays".