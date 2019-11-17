Menu
James Pattinson may be watching on from the sidelines.
Cricket

Aussie may be banned for first Test

17th Nov 2019 9:16 AM

James Pattinson could be ruled out of first Test contention after a reported code of conduct breach stemming from Victoria's Sheffield Shield loss to Queensland.

The Victorian quick will have his case heard on Sunday in a bid to be available for selection to face Pakistan at the Gabba from Thursday, The Australian reports.

Pattinson reportedly used a serious slur against an opposition player, although Cricket Australia would not confirm the report on Sunday morning.

The quick is seemingly vying with Mitchell Starc to join Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the pace battery for Brisbane.

Pattinson may be banned for the first Test.

Pattinson and Starc have been in fine Shield form, although the NSW bowler's 17 wickets at 17 outweigh Pattinson's 11 at 29.

Ricky Ponting pointed to Australia's reluctance to use Starc in the recent Ashes series when backing Pattinson to get the nod.

"Pattinson's got a good record in Brisbane as well (29 first-class wickets at 20 at the Gabba compared to 38 at 31 for Starc)," the former Australia captain told cricket.com.au.

"That's the other thing that might go in his favour; in a place where the ball does swing a bit, he generally pitches it up and takes it away from the right- handers.

"It's a tough one but thinking about where they've come from and their reluctance to play Starc, I think they might lean Pattinson's way again." The decision may be taken out of selectors' hands if Pattinson is found guilty of a breach and suspended on Sunday.

