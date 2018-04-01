Menu
Login
Sport

Aussie pole vaulter readies for Games at Sunshine Coast meet

PREPARING: Pole vaulter Lisa Campbell practices at the University of the Sunshine Coast.
PREPARING: Pole vaulter Lisa Campbell practices at the University of the Sunshine Coast. John McCutcheon
Steele Taylor
by

TRACK & FIELD: Sunshine Coast-trained pole vaulter Lisa Campbell warmed up for the Commonwealth Games with a solid showing at an International Invitation Meet on Saturday.

The 25-year-old fine-tuned her jumps against a handful of European athletes at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"I think it's important to come into the Commonwealth Games with some consistency and today it was about doing that, replicating what we've been doing at training.”

"We jumped across the V which was cool, with the wind, and I was happy with the day.”

Campbell, who burst into the national team under the guidance of coach Ray Boyd, cleared 4.10m with ease.

She took three attempts to surpass 4.20m, with a small but vocal local crowd cheering her on, before fading at 4.30m.

Campbell's personal best is 4.25m but has managed 4.40m at training.

She will get her Gold Coast campaign under way on April 13.

The USC meet attracted international and local athletes, who competed in a variety of events.

Topics:  commonwealth games lisa campbell ray boyd university of the sunshine coast university of the sunshine coast athletics club usc sport

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

THE 127th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday was completed before the weather drenched the region with 23 first time participants out of 104 athletes who competed

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

Whitsunday VMR 1 last night rescued a man in his 30s off Green Point.

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point.

Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

LAID BACK: The Thundamentals are set to touch down in Airlie next week for a gig at Magnums, on Saturday April 7.

Thundamentals keen for Airlie Beach bash.

At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

Russell Harding in his roofless Faust St home after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

Journalist reflects on 12 months since Cyclone Debbie.

Local Partners