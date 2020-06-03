Aussie porn star kicked off US flight

Elle Knox was escorted off a plane after giving a speech on a flight about the George Floyd protests.

Elle Knox was escorted off a plane after giving a speech on a flight about the George Floyd protests.

An Australian porn actress has been escorted from a flight between two American cities, after standing up mid-flight and expressing her views on the George Floyd protests sweeping the US.

Elle Knox was flying between Houston and San Francisco before she was set to board a flight to Sydney on Wednesday.

In a video posted to Twitter, the 28-year-old said she decided to take the opportunity to address 300 people in the cabin and express her political views while on board the plane.

The 28-year-old was flying from Houston to San Francisco before heading to Sydney.

"My flight from Houston to San Francisco just landed. I stood up and said: 'This isn't my country, I'm an Australian. But I've noticed your democracy being threatened. Do not be complacent. Decide what side of history you'd like to be on,'" Ms Knox wrote on Twitter.

It is understood the police were called as passengers "felt threatened" by her public statement, despite the actress saying she was applauded for her comments.

Ms Knox was escorted off the United Airlines aircraft, where she waited in the airport to confirm if she'd be allowed to board her connecting flight to Sydney.

"I'm not from here, I'm Australian … I have noticed that your democracy is being threatened … do not be complacent," she can be heard explaining to the airport official while waiting for police to arrive.

"I said a few other things that people should not be silenced."

They are deciding if I’ll be allowed to take my next flight to Sydney... pic.twitter.com/YdpS4T6XvS — Elle Knox 🌙🌻 (@ElleKnoxxxAu) June 2, 2020

Ms Knox said she was questioned by airport authorities and police, who debated whether she would be allowed to board her flight to Sydney.

After much debate, I can catch my flight home tomorrow," she posted on Tuesday.

"I was told I couldn't make a political statements on a United Airline, I told them this was a human rights statement.

"I'm checked into my hotel, I'm safe. For many peacefully using their voices tonight they will teargassed, shot at and arrested.

"Democracy is threatened when people in power set curfews, implement martial law and intimidate with violence.

"I had a chance for 300+ people to hear what I had to say and I took it. BE THE CHANGE. While ppl on the street are losing their eyes to rubber bullets, I will not be silent."

Overnight, protesters outside the White House in Washington D.C. defied the city's 7pm curfew, risking a backlash from police.

The group of demonstrators is larger today than at any other point this week - a sign that they have been spurred on, rather than deterred, by the heavy-handed tactics employed by authorities yesterday.

Many of today's protesters came prepared with masks and goggles, in case police once again decided to assail the crowd with tear gas or pepper spray.

In Atlanta, the 9pm curfew imposed by authorities has now passed, and police officers are in formation near a relatively small crowd of protesters. They have gas masks, and have told the demonstrators to go home.

The city has seen widespread unrest and violence and is entering its fourth consecutive night of curfews.

A recent incident has seen six police officers charged, after a viral video showed an African-American couple getting tasered in their car.

Originally published as Aussie porn star kicked off US flight