Mitch Wishnowsky isn’t your normal NFL kicker.
Aussie rookie’s monstrous hit goes viral

21st Aug 2019 9:25 AM

HE might be listed as a kick-off specialist for the San Francisco 49ers, but Aussie Mitch Wishnowsky showed off his Aussie rules roots on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old rookie was drafted by the 49ers and showed he's more than just a kicker during the third quarter of their pre-season clash against the Denver Broncos.

After the 49ers extended their lead to 17-9, Wishnowsky's kick off landed in the arms of Broncos Devontae Jackson who set off down the middle of the field.

Kickers in the NFL aren't known for laying out opponents, but Jackson found out Wishnowsky is no ordinary kicker.

Jackson was crushed into the turf by Wishnowsky with the big body Aussie driving him backwards and flattening him out.

"The rookie punter and kick-off specialist with a special teams tackle. By the way he's 6-2 (187cm) and 220 (99kg) and 27-year-old rookie," commentators said

"That's what happens when you're a former Aussie Rules football player. He doesn't have a problem coming in on a 5-7 (170cm), 170 (77kg) return man."

The efforts not only drew the praise of his teammates but his immense tackle sent social media wild.

Wishnowsky was born in Western Australia and gave up footy at 18 before he moved to Melbourne and joined Prokick, a training centre that converts Aussies into NFL punters.

After one year he earned a scholarship with the University of Utah where in his first season in 2016 he won the Ray Guy Award. An award presented to college football's most outstanding punter.

He remained at Utah for three seasons before he was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He signed a four-year contract with the team in April.

The 49ers secured the 24-15 victory against the Broncos, giving them their second straight win in the pre-season.

Their regular season kicks off on Monday, September 9 when they travel into Tampa Bay for a clash against the Buccaneers.

