Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deborah Hutton reveals her surgery scar.
Deborah Hutton reveals her surgery scar.
Lifestyle

Aussie star’s shocking surgery aftermath

by Nick Bond
2nd Jun 2020 8:57 AM

Australian media personality Deborah Hutton has revealed the brutal aftermath of surgeries to remove two skin cancers from her face.

The glamorous TV presenter and former model told her Instagram followers she'd "ummed and aahed" about publicly sharing the facial scarring from her cancer surgery.

"But after having the stitches out from another major surgery to remove 2 skin cancers, and being extreme (sic) grateful they've got it all, I feel it's only right to remind you to get your SKIN CHECKED!" she wrote.

Hutton explained that prior to surgery, the skin cancer on her face, which had been flagged as suspicious by her dermatologist months before surgery, was not even visible to the naked eye.

 

View this post on Instagram

I have ummed and aahed about posting this but after having the stitches out from another major surgery to remove 2 skin cancers, and being extreme grateful they’ve got it all, I feel it’s only right to remind you to get your SKIN CHECKED! Please 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Early detection is everything!! Don’t delay. To look at the area around my nose prior to surgery, nothing was visible to the naked eye. Only my dermatologist flagged it months earlier... So don’t stuff around with your health! My skin will heal and in the coming months you’ll hardly see the scar. I’ve been here before 9 years ago. Skin heals beautifully but only if you give it the chance before it’s too late. Extremely grateful to my surgeon and the nurses who looked after me 🙏🏼💙 huge thanks 🙏🏼 💙 #skincancerawareness #skincancer #skincancerprevention @chris_obrien_lifehouse

A post shared by Deborah Hutton (@deborahhutton) on

"My skin will heal and in the coming months you'll hardly see the scar. I've been here before 9 years ago. Skin heals beautifully but only if you give it the chance before it's too late," she wrote, also thanking the surgeon and nurses who'd taken care of her.

Hutton has been flooded with messages of support from other Australian celebs: "Get better soon bella," wrote singer Tina Arena.

 

Hutton says the nasty scar will heal in time. Picture: Supplied.
Hutton says the nasty scar will heal in time. Picture: Supplied.

Thank god you had a check up. sending you all my love," said former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Chyka Keebaugh.

"Incredibly brave of you - thankyou," wrote entertainer Rhonda Burchmore.

Hutton, 58, has been one of Australia's most recognisable faces since she started her modelling career at the age of 16. Since then she's worked extensively as a TV presenter and was the editor of The Australian Women's Weekly for more than 10 years. She's also an ambassador for the Skin Cancer Foundation.

 

 

Originally published as Aussie star's shocking surgery aftermath

More Stories

deborah hutton editors picks health scars skin cancer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon Whitsundays rolls out welcome mat

        News Just hours after eased restrictions were announced, hotels and caravan parks in Airlie Beach were flooded with bookings.

        Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        premium_icon Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        Crime She was released on immediate parol after pleading guilty in Mackay District...

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could spend up to $1b a month on tourism as travel reopens

        Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen and Emerald courts

        premium_icon Names of everyone due in Mackay, Bowen and Emerald courts

        Crime Each day a number of people appear in Mackay courts.