Christian Beck is the owner of InfoTrack, one of two supermaxis in the race this year.

They went out to qualify for the Sydney to Hobart, test sails and give new cremates some experience of racing at night.

But Christian Beck and his InfoTrack crew got so much more on the weekend.

Beck, from Longueville, is the owner of one of just two supermaxis competing in this year's race south starting on Boxing Day.

InforTrack in action at the start of teh Sydney to Hobart. Pic: ROLEX/Carlo Borlenghi

On Saturday, the 100-footer made up a 10 minute deficit to Black Jack midway through the 180 nautical mile Cabbage Tree Island race to claim both the line and overall honours.

"We were outside the record but it was very encouraging beating Black Jack,'' said sailing master Brad Kellett.

"We were really in it to qualify for the Hobart and give nightie experience to the crew on the boat.

"We have six new crew and we are sailing with five less this year.

"So it was a good test and we had no issues. We got a lot of positives out of it.''

InfoTrack at the end of the 2019 Sydney to Hobart.

At the end of the race the margin between the supermaxi pair was just eight minutes.

Overall InfoTrack won from Black Jack with Matt Donald and Chris Townsend's Gweilo third and Matt Allen's Ichi Ban fourth.

Originally published as Aussie Sydney-Hobart supermaxi draws first blood