Aussie tourists to revitalise industry after tough year

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber spoke about the continued growth of the sector.

EVEN in paradise, tourism operators are feeling the strain but the industry has signalled it is determined to fightback.

With coronavirus travel bans blocking international visitors, and a heartbreaking year of shark attacks, fires and disaster, regional tourism operators are under pressure.

Tourists are avoiding the pristine waters of the Whitsundays, which suffered a $60.3 million hit after several people were attacked by sharks.

The number of international visitors dropped by 21,000 compared to September 2018, a Tourism Research Australia report found.

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said there was “no doubt” the industry had some challenging times ahead when courting international visitors.

But Ms Wheeler was optimistic that Aussies would rally behind their own backyard.

“We believe it is the perfect time to encourage domestic visitation,” she said.

“There has never been a better time for Aussies to tick off their bucket list and holiday here this year.”

Further south, Mackay tourism operators welcomed last year 48,000 visitors who dropped $19.3 million in the region’s tills, the Tourism Research Australia September report found.

Despite more visitors, there was a 6 per cent drop in expenditure.

CEO Tas Webber said he wanted to focus on generating and sustaining private sector investment.

“A lack of private investment, most notably in touring products, is the major obstacle to Mackay fully capitalising on its growing visitor numbers as average visitor spend remains very low,” Mr Webber said.

While the region has dodged some of the major hurdles facing other tourist destinations, he warned that negative flow-on effects would ripple to Mackay.

“Any impacts to the Whitsundays’ appeal as tourism destination will therefore impact upon Mackay,” he said.

Bushfires, sharks and coronavirus would all have an impact in the region, Mr Webber warned.

“There is already a growing sense of fear among people around the world, to avoid travel, events and any crowded place as a result of the coronavirus. All this will affect tourism,” he said.

“Coronavirus has already seen a weakening in the Australian economy, which will in turn see a reduction in people’s disposable income to travel.”

Mr Webber remained positive about Mackay’s ability to draw in visitors, with its spectacular natural destinations and abundant wildlife and upcoming events.