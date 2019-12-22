Aussies can’t wait to unleash ‘firepower’

Australian opener David Warner says he cannot wait for Australia to unleash the "firepower" of pace bowler James Pattinson on New Zealand's batsmen in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The Victorian paceman and "fierce competitior" is fired up for what is set to be his first Boxing Day Test since 2015 and second of his career.

Pattinson was all-but confirmed to come into the Australian side for injured quick Josh Hazlewood over the weekend after being 12th man during the 296-run romp of New Zealand in the first Test in Perth.

James Pattinson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewod on Boxing Day. Picture: (AAP Image/Michael Dodge

The 29-year-old has been in strong form for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield this season, taking 13 wickets from his past three matches.

Pattison last played for Australia during The Ashes in England in August, claiming five wickets from two Tests.

Asked what Pattison would bring to the team, Warner did not mince his words.

"Just simple firepower," he said.

"He's a fierce competitor, he's got a lot of up-and-go about him and that's what we love. He's been like that since Day 1, even when he made his debut. He's just a great, great competitor and he adds a great string to our bow.

"When you look at what he did for us in England as well, it's all about for him being consistent and playing back-to-back games.

"He's chuffed to get back out there and being Boxing Day in front of his home crowd, his mates will be out there to support him."

James Pattinson hasn’t played Test cricket since the Ashes in England.

Pattison had a shaky start to this summer, being suspended for Australia's first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba after making an alleged homophobic slur during a Sheffield Shield match.

However, Warner said Pattison had put that behind him and was fired up to return to the fold.

"He was gutted by that decision," Warner said.

"He knows that he did the wrong thing and he copped it on the chin. For him it's about keep doing what he's doing now, working his backside off to get back on the park.

"I'm looking forward to playing alongside him again."

Warner said he was expecting a response from New Zealand after the lopsided result in Perth but Australia would be focusing on its usual plan.

"We're trying to replicate what we did in Perth," Warner said.

"We always talk about in Australia that you've got to bat big and bat once. If we can try and improve on that from first innings last time (making 416) it will put us in a great position. But we know here at the MCG it can be quite challenging. You probably need to bat real big."