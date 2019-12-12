Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Joe Burns of Australia leaves the field after being dismissed for lbw by Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand during day one of the First Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Optus Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Joe Burns of Australia leaves the field after being dismissed for lbw by Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand during day one of the First Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Optus Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cricket

Aussies in strife as Warner falls to all-time screamer

by Steve Wilson
12th Dec 2019 5:21 PM

Australia is two wickets down by lunch in the first Test against New Zealand in Perth, but if Joe Burns had decided to review his LBW decision he would still be out in the middle.

Colin de Grandhomme looked to have trapped Burns in front but after consulting with David Warner opted against using the DRS. Reviews showed that the ball was sliding down leg and he would have had the decision overturned.

Warner followed not long after for 43, falling to a magnificent one-handed return catch to Neil Wagner leaving Australia 2-76 at tea.

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

 

More Stories

Show More
australia v new zealand david warner drs joe burns neil wagner optus stadium test cricket
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman transported to hospital after rock wall fall

        premium_icon Woman transported to hospital after rock wall fall

        News She was met at the marina by the ambulance.

        Author releases latest novella in seven-part series

        premium_icon Author releases latest novella in seven-part series

        News Signed with a publishing heavyweight, she's drawing global attention

        19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        premium_icon 19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        Crime Why these mums found themselves before Mackay courts.

        New VMR boat nails first rescue in Whitsundays

        premium_icon New VMR boat nails first rescue in Whitsundays

        News Latest addition to fleet has already earned its stripes.