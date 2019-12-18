Australian facing more Bali drug charges

Australian man Ricky Shane Rawson is facing fresh drug charges in Bali eight years after his release for methamphetamine possession.

Bali's Kerobokan former inmate Ricky Shane Rawson is facing fresh drugs charges in Denpasar

District Court eight years after his release from the notorious institution for methamphetamine possession.

Rawson, 56, of Melbourne's South Kingsville, was arrested on October 11 allegedly in possession of 0.09 grams of methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe in his Legian hotel.

Australian Ricky Shane Rawson facing his first trial at Denpasar District Court in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Rewind to 2011 when Rawson was on holiday on the island paradise and was arrested for

possession of 0.06 grams of the same drug - which is known locally as shabu shabu and

subsequently served four months in the horrific 'Hotel K' jail.

"Someone set me up," Rawson said on Wednesday as he was leaving the court.

Australian Ricky Shane Rawson was arrested for possessing two pieces of ecstasy and a small packet of methamphetamine in Kuta, Bali.

He is accused of violating article 112, paragraph one and article 127, paragraph two of Indonesian Narcotics Law which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years' jail.

Chief of Judges Heriyanti heard that Rawson used methamphetamines to reduce pain caused by a broken thigh bone and that he has an established routine pattern of drug use.

Typically, Indonesia's judicial system treats drug users more leniently than it does convicted narcotics traffickers who face harsh punishments including the death sentence.

"The defendant obtained the methamphetamine by meeting someone named Reza - who is still on the run - at a rented house in Legian," said Prosecutor Mr Dewa Nyoman Wira Adiputra.

Australian Ricky Shane Rawson.

The court heard that Rawson allegedly paid IDR700,000 ($67) to Reza for the package of

meth and the dealer then packed a glass pipe - or bong, which the two men took turns

smoking.

"The defendant did not finish one packet of methamphetamine, which was put in his wallet

and Rawson returned to his accommodation at Bisma Suite hotel. At 2am two police officers

arrived at Bisma Suite and searched the defendant and found a package of

methamphetamine and a glass pipe," Mr Adiputra said.

Australian Ricky Shane Rawson in the Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

Rawson's lawyer Ali Sadikin formally accepted the prosecutor's statement.

Rawson has spent his detainment in rehabilitation at Bali's Bhayangkara Hospital and has

now moved to Anargya Sober House in Sanur.

The trial continues on January 8.