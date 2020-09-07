Aussies rank their favourite places to stay in Mackay

The Dispensary was among 30 Mackay and Whitsunday businesses that made it to the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice list.

The Dispensary was among 30 Mackay and Whitsunday businesses that made it to the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice list.

INSIDE the yellow walls of the International Lodge Motel is more than just 20 rooms and a place to rest, but a home away from home.

“We look after our guests like our friends,” owner and manager Hunter Lin said.

Mr Lin said his love for hospitality led him to start working at the MacAlister St motel 10 years ago.

“I like to look after people and make them comfortable,” he said.

Mr Lin’s motel was named as Australia’s 25th best bargain hotel by TripAdvisor.

It joined Mackay Rose Motel, which ranked 21st, on the travel company’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best ranking.

“I’m happy to know that people feel comfortable staying with us,” Mr Lin said.

He joked that while “you can’t please everyone”, most of his guests checked out of their rooms with a smile.

Despite the high praise from travellers, Mr Lin said his business was not immune to the impacts of the pandemic.

“We used to have two to three (staff) but since COVID-19 started it’s been a tough time,” he said.

“At the moment I’m down to one staff.”

Mr Lin said he often had to abandon his managerial duties to rush to change the sheets, clear a room or other hotel duties because of the staff cuts.

“That’s how life is at the moment,” he said.

“But it doesn’t matter who sits at the desk we always provide the same service.”

Mackay attractions that made it to the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice list:

Alara Motor Inn, 52 Nebo Rd

Andergrove Van Park, 40 – 68 Beaconsfield Rd

Coral Cay Resort, 14-18 Nebo Rd

ibis Mackay, Christensen Circuit

International Lodge Motel, 40 Macalister Street

Mackay Blacks Beach Holiday Park, 16 Bourke St

Mackay Oceanside Central, 2C East Gordon St

Mackay Rose Motel, 164 Nebo Rd

Mid City Motor Inn, 2 Macalister St

Oaks Rivermarque, 55-63 River St

Quest Mackay, 38 Macalister St

Quest Mackay on Gordon, 27 Gordon St

White Lace Motor Inn, 73 Nebo Rd

Bluewater Lagoon, Caneland Park River Street

Bluewater Trail, Mackay CBD

Caneland Central Shopping Centre, Corner of Victoria Street and Mangrove Road

Mackay Aqua Park, Michigan Way

Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens, 9 Lagoon St

Breakwater Bar and Restaurant, 9 Southern Breakwater Rd

Fusion128, Bazaar Arcade 128 Victoria St

Grazing Goat Cafe, 58 Wood St

Hot Wok, 44 Macalister St

Lets Do Greek Mackay, 38 Macalister St

Marque Bar and Grill, 55 – 63 River St

Roshni Fine Indian Cuisine, 164 Victoria St

Sorbello’s Italian Restaurant – Australia, 166 Victoria St

The Austral Hotel, 189 Victoria St

The Dispensary, 86 Wood St

Whitsundays attractions that made it to the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice list:

Hill Inlet, Whitsunday Island National Park

Whitehaven Beach