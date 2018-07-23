Menu
Login
Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris who helped rescue the trapped soccer team in a Thai cave swill received a medal for his heroic efforts. Picture: Greg Higgs.
Dr. Richard “Harry” Harris who helped rescue the trapped soccer team in a Thai cave swill received a medal for his heroic efforts. Picture: Greg Higgs.
Breaking

Aussie cave rescuers to receive medals

by Staff writer, AAP
23rd Jul 2018 1:24 PM

NINE Australians involved in the Thai cave rescue will receive medals from Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove to honour their efforts.

Those to be acknowledged at a ceremony tomorrow include Dr Richard 'Harry' Harris, Craig Challen and Chief Petty Officer Troy Eather.

The medals will be presented at a special thank you reception at Government House in Canberra, also involving Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Dr Richard Harris with his dive partner, West Australian vet Craig Challen. Picture: Facebook/Blue Label Diving.
Dr Richard Harris with his dive partner, West Australian vet Craig Challen. Picture: Facebook/Blue Label Diving.

It will be the first time the rescuers have been reunited since returning to Australia on July 13.

Mr Turnbull has previously described the effort to rescue 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach as one of the most extraordinary acts of heroism, professionalism, discipline and teamwork.

Adelaide anaesthetist Dr Harris and his dive partner, retired Perth vet Mr Challen, were among an international team of cave-diving experts who freed the boys and their soccer coach.

The
The "Wild Boars" soccer team and a Thai Navy SEAL (right) following their rescue. Picture: Linh Pham/Getty Images.

Also heavily involved was Chief Petty Officer Eather, a Royal Australian Navy clearance diving team specialist liaison officer.

Thailand's ambassador to Australia, Australia's ambassador to Thailand, the acting Chief of the Defence Force, acting Australian Federal Police Commissioner and other senior government representatives will be attending.

The names of the AFP medal recipients are being withheld until the ceremony.

Related Items

Show More
australian editors picks heros medals peter cosgrove thai cave rescue

Top Stories

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

    News SOME wore sun visors, a crazy few wore tutus, most wore sunscreen but every single one of them wore runners at the annual Airlie Running Festival on Sunday.

    Bullarama brings bull riding action to the Whitsundays

    Bullarama brings bull riding action to the Whitsundays

    News Bullarama brings bull riding action the the Whitsundays.

    Runners ready to race ahead of weekend's fest

    Runners ready to race ahead of weekend's fest

    News Athletes putting their trainers to the tarmac ahead of annual fest

    Extra services a welcome stimulus: Chamber

    Extra services a welcome stimulus: Chamber

    News Chamber of Commerce welcomes new flights

    Local Partners