Aussies’ verdict on Meghan and Harry

An overwhelming majority of Australians do not feel more sympathy towards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A News Corp poll of more than 16,900 voters has revealed 83 per cent had not changed their view of the couple since they left the Firm in a controversial "Megxit".

The pair have shocked the world with their allegations of racism within the royal family and

claims the Palace denied Meghan help when she was feeling suicidal.

Some readers accused Harry and Meghan of embodying "wokeness" as they tried to "take down the monarchy".

"They certainly personify the current generation and climate of victimhood," said one reader, who highlighted the contradictory nature of two people "of immense social standing and wealth bemoaning their lot in life".

Others described Meghan as a "narcissist" intent on destroying the royal family's reputation when the Palace refused to give her son Archie a title.

"She got the big royal wedding and when she realised her son wouldn't be a prince, she spat the dummy and left," the reader said.

Other readers hailed the "class" and "dignity" of the Queen, who has so far not commented on the fallout from the controversial interview.

"If you engage the monarchy you play by their rules and toe the line," said one reader.

"The Queen has served the British people well by managing all her engagements that ultimately benefits the community … Meghan's airing of her dirty laundry in public shows how ill-suited she is to the role and out of her depth."

