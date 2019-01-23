Test bolter earns shock debut

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Kurtis Patterson and Tim Paine of Australia look on during a training session ahead of the Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba on January 23, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Kurtis Patterson and Tim Paine of Australia look on during a training session ahead of the Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba on January 23, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

AUSTRALIAN selectors have confirmed key changes to the team ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka to get underway on Thursday.

Joe Burns, Jhye Richardson and Test bolter Kurtis Patterson have all been added with the two latter players set to make their Australian Test debut.

Patterson was only added to the squad after a blistering two century performance against Sri Lanka in the recent tour match. An inclusion that brought widespread condemnation towards the selectors once again.

Unfortunately youngster Will Pucovski, a player many believed was a shoe-in to be named, has missed out on a baggy green.

Ricky Ponting was certain the young star was set to earn his spot in the side after labelling him the "best young player".

Burns is set to open the batting alongside Marcus Harris while Richardson's impressive displays with the ball earned him a call up.

Jhye Richardson will get his chance. Picture: AP

Richardson's inclusion in the side makes him the youngest Australian fast bowler to make his debut since Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson back in 2011/12.

It also marks a staggering last few months for the bowler after initially being left out of the Perth Scorchers squad for the recent Big Bash competition.

Australian XI: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.