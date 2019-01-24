Australia Day activities to suit everyone

FROM TOWNSVILLE: Band Godfathers of Funk will play at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Australia Day.

FROM TOWNSVILLE: Band Godfathers of Funk will play at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Australia Day. Contributed

CRAB races, toad races, Australian food and live music will all be part of the Australia Day entertainment at Airlie Beach and surrounding licensed venues on Saturday.

KC's Bar and Grill in Airlie Beach will have a day full of activities for its patrons.

Crab racing will be held throughout the day, with the crabs auctioned off before being raced.

The winners of the races will receive some money, while the rest of the proceeds will go to Sailability, a group which provides people with special needs, disabilities and disadvantages with support and opportunity to develop their interest in sailing.

Live Australian music will play throughout the afternoon, with Dave Rhino to be joined on stage by a number of friends, including Tommy Crow on the digeridoo, to play Aussie favourites.

Australia Day will also provide the perfect opportunity to try one of KC's regular game tasting plate of kangaroo, crocodile, buffalo and emu.

At Jubilee Tavern, there will be an Australia Day members giveaway, as well as live music by band The Barmats from 2-5pm.

There will also be Australian-themed food specials available on the day.

Celebrations at the Reef Gateway Hotel will have a distinctive Australian theme.

Townsville band Godfathers of Funk will play Australian-orientated music from 3-7.30pm.

The hotel will also have a set menu of Australian-themed food for those feeling peckish.

Toad races will be part of the plethora of activities at Magnums Hotel.

A Vegemite eating competition where contestants work in relay to eat a whole jar of Vegemite will also give a distinctive Australian feel to the day, as will a dry Weet-Bix eating competition.

For those who like their food to be a little tastier, a sausage sizzle will be held on the day.

Live music will be played throughout the day, starting with Mark Roberts at 12pm, followed by Jan Arns at 3pm.

The Fox will also play on the boardwalk from 6-10pm, while Electrik Lemonade will play in the club from 10pm.

The party will continue on Saturday at Magnums, with the Triple J Hottest 100 playing upstairs all day and a foam party in the nightclub from 9pm.