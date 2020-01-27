Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong, burning woman

Georgie Hewson
27th Jan 2020 7:33 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCIDENTS on Australia Day have left two Southern Downs women in hospital from separate incidents.

Around 4.30pm on Sunday, a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter responded to a woman in Tannymorel who had suffered burns to her hands and face.

It is believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused the fire.

Chemicals from the aerosol also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was flown to Toowoomba hospital in a stable condition.

Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.
Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.

A male patient also suffered minor burns at the scene and was transported to Warwick Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance service also responded to an incident in Talgai yesterday when a woman fell from her horse.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said QAS was called to the private property at 1.30pm.

The woman, aged in her late twenties, suffered head injuries and was flown to Toowoomba hospital by a RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter in a stable condition. 

burn injuries burns lifeflight racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?

        premium_icon PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open today in the Whitsundays?

        News Trading hours for shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and more.

        IN PICTURES: Award winners honoured in Proserpine

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Award winners honoured in Proserpine

        News Hours spent volunteering, sporting accolades and superstar performances were...

        New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        premium_icon New Citizen: Mateship brought him, mateship kept him

        News Arriving with only two suitcases of items to his name, this new Aussie has found...

        Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        premium_icon Tireless hours of volunteering honoured

        News Leader of the air force cadets is just one of the many roles of this Citizen of the...