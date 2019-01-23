Australia Day celebrations

AWARDS, a citizenship ceremony and a food festival will form the official Australia Day activities in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale on Saturday.

The day will start off with the Whitsunday Regional Council's Australia Day southern region awards at 9am.

The awards, to be held at the Whitsunday Marine Club in Cannonvale, recognise those who have excelled in the community over the past year.

Awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, as well as the Sports Administrator award, Senior Sportsperson, Junior Sportsperson, Senior Cultural award, Junior Cultural award, Community Event of the Year, and the Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year. Whitsunday Regional Council deputy mayor John Collins said the awards were an important part of the day.

"They acknowledge people who've done a fantastic job in their chosen fields, community or sport,” he said.

A morning tea will be held after the awards before a citizenship ceremony which will see 28 people from the UK, Turkey, Philippines, South Africa, Vietnam. Thailand, India, South Korea, China, Ireland, USA and New Zealand become Australian citizens.

Cr Collins said while council holds several citizenship ceremonies throughout the year, the one on Australia Day was often a special one for those involved.

"It's special for people to have it done on Australia Day. It gives them a bit of extra pride,” he said.

From 12pm, the Great Australian Bites food festival will be held at the Broadwater Avenue Cap park in Airlie Beach.

There is free entry into the event which will see local restaurants sell their food at stands, as well as a cooking demonstration and live music from musicians.

When: Australia Day, January 26.

What:

9am: Whitsunday Regional Council Australia Day southern region awards.

10.30am: Citizenship ceremony.

12-5pm: Great Australian Bites food festival.