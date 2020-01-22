Menu
Proceeds from the crab races will go towards the NSW fire service. Image: Supplied
Australia Day with a competitive spin

Laura Thomas
22nd Jan 2020 2:21 PM
KC’S Bar and Grill will be running an Australia Day event with a competitive side this Sunday.

Punters will be able to choose a Gregory River mud crab and watch it race against other competitors with the champion crab going straight to the kitchen for the lucky winner.

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs including a whipper snipper from Mitre 10, fishing rod from BCF and cleaning kit from Auto One as well as vouchers from Reef Gateway, Fitness Venue, Tyre Power, Kaz’s Barber Shop, Paddy’s Shenanigans, Master Butcher’s Whitsundays and Club Wyndham.

Owner of KC’S Geoff Small said all proceeds from the donation jar and crab races will be donated to the NSW fire service.

“We’re all need to support each other on Australia Day,” he said.

“I think everything we can do to help a family or somebody in need we should do.”

Live music from Dan Miller will start at 1pm with celebrations going well into the night.

A roast complete with veggies and gravy will be available for those who may not have chosen a winning crab.

Mr Small hoped that the event would bring the community together while raising funds for an important cause.

“We want to support Australia and support victims,” he said.

“This Australia Day KC’s is the only place to be.”

