Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
Australia Post is experiencing IT glitches. Picture: Supplied.
News

‘Australia Ghost’: Fury at postal service

by Gerard Cockburn
21st Oct 2020 9:30 AM

IT glitches in Australia Post's software are causing major disruptions to its notifications and parcel tracking services.

The country's postal service has confirmed it is experiencing technical issues with its online services but has reassured customers parcel delivery has not been impacted.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for the past two days due to the software troubles.

Australia Post said in a statement it was working to resolve the issue, which has disabled the postal service's popular parcel tracker application.

It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie
It is understood some businesses have been unable to lodge parcels for shipping. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

"We're currently experiencing technical issues which are intermittently impacting some of our services, including customer notifications and parcel tracking in addition to some contact centre and in-store over-the-counter services at our post offices," Australia Post said in the statement.

A flurry of online comments have pointed the finger at slow delivery times by the postal service despite it flagging the technical disruptions had not impacted postage.

"Australia Post literally have no idea what they're doing," a Twitter comment said.

"They're forever getting it wrong. We sometimes don't receive post. More like Australia Ghost."


Another commenter posted that their package had taken three-and-a-half weeks to be delivered even though the distribution centre was four suburbs away.

Australia Post has previously said delivery services had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting estimated postage times.

Originally published as 'Australia Ghost': Fury at postal service

More Stories

australia post editors picks glitch technical difficulties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Premium Content ‘Quickest way to jail’: Whitsunday man put behind bars

        Crime He had pulled over for a cigarette when police charged him with two driving offences.

        Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Premium Content Health in focus for Greens’ Burdekin candidate

        Politics The party has named its contender for the ultra marginal seat.

        Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Premium Content Bowen disability service scores welcome funding boost

        Community Grant will be spent on new technology to help residents interact in the online...

        LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Premium Content LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

        Politics LNP leader Deb Frecklington lamented that Queensland seemed to no longer be...