Cold front sweeping the east coast

AUSTRALIANS have packed on the layers as chills blew across southeast Australia thanks to the cold front that's been pushing through the Great Australian Bight since Wednesday.

The mercury plunged to below 10 degrees in every capital city except for Darwin but it's NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania that's feeling the cold dip the most.

Sydney had a low of eight degrees this morning, but those in the western suburbs are still feeling the chill. Katoomba is currently sitting at a brisk 1.7 degrees. Further afield, Oberon, west of the Blue Mountains, had significant snowfall overnight.

Severe weather warnings have been issued in parts of the Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra and South Coast districts in New South Wales.

A Bureau of Meteorology warning said: "A complex low over the Tasman Sea is directing vigorous westerly airstream over New South Wales. Winds are expected to funnel through the coastal valleys in the Hunter and Illawarra."

Winds can be expected to reach up to 90km/h and State and Emergency Services are advising vehicles remain undercover and away from trees, securing loose items from around properties and to report any fallen power lines to your provider.

The Snowy Mountains have already received 60cm of snow and the alps may get 10 to 20cms more, however, visibility on the slopes is poor.

Due to reduced visibility with the heavy rain in Melbourne, it has been advised by the Victorian SES that drivers take care on the roads across the whole of the city; reducing speed, turning on headlights and keeping a precautious distance from the car in front.

Melbourne is expected to have between 10 to 25mm of rain today.

A minor flood warning has been issued in Tasmania for the Huon River, where there was 60 to 70mm of rainfall.