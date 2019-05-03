‘Lazy’ posties blasted over sneaky tactic

AUSTRALIA Post customers are increasingly complaining delivery drivers are purposely not delivering packages.

Dozens of customers have taken to social media and the official Australia Post Facebook page, claiming posties are leaving "sorry we missed you" cards without actually checking to see if someone is home.

People who have waited at home all day purely to make sure they receive their package have been left furious after finding the note in their letterbox and being forced to go and collect their delivery.

One frustrated customer shared a photo of a text message they received from Australia Post informing them their delivery would be arriving that day.

Customers have been claiming posties aren’t even bothering to check if they are home.

The customer is asked to please reply with the number 2 if someone will be home to collect the item or with a 3 if it should be taken to the post office.

According to the time stamp on the message, the customer replied with the first option one minute after receiving the text.

However, it appeared this wasn't quick enough for Australia Post who replied with the message: "Sorry, your reply was received too late. The driver has already been to your home."

One customer was left very frustrated after receiving this text.

Many other customers have claimed they have experienced similar issues.

"I took a day off work today to receive the package that you texted me to say would arrive today, I replied '2'- Will be home - yet you stick a card in my letterbox telling me to go get at post office," one person said.

"When I look online it says 'Delivery attempted - nobody home' - Both my wife AND I are home today! Nobody knocked or rang the doorbell!"

Another person claimed they also informed Australia Post they would be home to receive their package and waited around all day, but no one came.

Australia Post complaints about delivery.

More frustration.

Then at 5am the next day they relieved a message saying there had been an "attempted delivery".

"Then it updated to 'in the van, delivery today' so you think it would have come Wednesday … NOPE and now it's Thursday afternoon and no updates or delivery," they wrote.

Other customers have claimed to witness delivery drivers pull up and put the "attempted delivery" notice in the letterbox without even trying to see if anyone is home.

"I had a courier van pull up … I ran out while watching him the whole time … only to see him putting the card to call in my letterbox … hadn't even opened my gate or come to my front door," one person said.

One person even claimed they saw the driver pull up, sit in their van and slip the card in their mailbox. When they went out to confront them the driver reportedly told them they couldn't give them their package as they had already marked it as undeliverable.

Australia Post told news.com.au the reasons why a delivery driver wouldn't check to see if a customer was home.

"Sometimes our people may leave a card without knocking because of access or safety issues - such as an off-leash dog - and this might happen when a customer is home," an Australia Post spokesperson said.

They said the vast majority of their drivers did the right thing.

"Our posties and drivers must knock at the door three times and call out before leaving a card or safe-dropping the parcel, and the majority of our parcels are delivered without a problem," the spokesperson said.

"We do sometimes receive complaints from customers who received a card instead of a parcel, and if this has happened we ask people get in contact with us so we can investigate.

"We regularly remind our drivers of our policies and what we expect of them to ensure our customers receive a great service."