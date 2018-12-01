Aussie’s cheeky all-nude surf film

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH SPECIAL. PLEASE CONTACT JAMES SILVER ST SPORTS EDITOR OR JEFF DARMANIN ST PIC ED BEFORE PUBLISHING. Australian artist and professional surfer, Felicity Palmateer (26, Perth, WA) is excited to announce the release of her latest artistic endeavour, “Skin Deep”. “Skin Deep” is a truly avant-garde audio-visual based performance art project that meshes Palmateer’s two great life-long

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH SPECIAL. PLEASE CONTACT JAMES SILVER ST SPORTS EDITOR OR JEFF DARMANIN ST PIC ED BEFORE PUBLISHING. Australian artist and professional surfer, Felicity Palmateer (26, Perth, WA) is excited to announce the release of her latest artistic endeavour, “Skin Deep”. “Skin Deep” is a truly avant-garde audio-visual based performance art project that meshes Palmateer’s two great life-long

AUSTRALIAN big wave surfer Felicity Palmateer is set to make massive waves with her next project and has released a titillating teaser to the masses.

The 15 second teaser features stylised shots of the 26-year-old and is the first stage of her latest art project called 'Skin Deep', with the full four minute film set to be released next week.

It's been a long time coming with the project taking three years to complete and explores her interpretation of being free.

"Everyone has insecurities, I've had my own issues of self doubt," she told The Sunday Telegraph about the project.

"It was kind of cathartic. I feel so much more empowered now I have done this. I felt really free and it was wonderful."

A screenshot from Felicity Palmateer’s ‘Skin Deep’ trailer.

Following the video, she will release an art component of the work with exhibits in Australia and the US.

Palmateer is one of Australia's premier big wave surfers and holds the record for the biggest wave surfed by an Australian woman when she rode a 25-foot monster.

In 2016, she also competed in the first-ever women's event held at 'Jaws', a notorious surf break in Hawaii known for some of the biggest waves in the world and was invited back again in 2017.

It's thought she surfed waves bigger than her Australian record and has had to overcome injuries on her way to success.

Palmateer told the website Surfline fear is what has driven her in big wave surfing.

"Preparation really is the key to success, especially when it comes to life threatening conditions and convincing myself I could surf Jaws even though I was in pain walking, took some help," she said.

"Weeks of careful training, weeks of recovery - of course you can always wish for different circumstances.

"It'd be nice to have been 100% and I could wish I performed better at Jaws, but given the circumstances, I'm proud knowing how much I learned during those periods.

"I know by facing some of my own fears, I've become inspired to try harder. Fear is opportunity, opportunity for growth.

"I hope I can inspire others to face their own fears and overcome the obstacles they might be facing in their lives. It can be a long road."

Palmateer has more than 173,000 fans on Instagram but previously said she doesn't have the freedom to post too much on social because "there's too many creeps out there".