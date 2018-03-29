Hero plumber who saved man from Brissy River can't get a job

A TRADIE who dived into the Brisbane River to save a man whose car had plunged into the water reckons there are "a lot more people who deserve more recognition than they get rather than a bloke who jumped in a river".

Lincoln Sherlock, 42, will today be awarded with a Commendation for Brave Conduct as part of the Australian Bravery Awards.

Lincoln Sherlock rescued a man from a vehicle in the Brisbane River in 2015, Queensland, is pictured at his home in Springfield Lakes. Picture: AAP/ Megan Slade

The plumber was on his way to work in July 2015 when he saw Shayne Wood's ute plunge into the Brisbane River off Kingsford Smith Drive in the inner-north.

He dived in and swam towards the vehicle. When he reached the driver-side window he saw Mr Wood trapped in his seat and convulsing. The window was partially down, so he reached inside and wound it all the way down while getting Mr Wood to undo his seatbelt.

With the water now up to the vehicle's dashboard, he grabbed Mr Wood and pulled him out through the window and then helped him to safety before hurrying off to work.

The single father of one is adamant that he needs no recognition, although a job would be good.

"I just want to get a start somewhere. This is the first time since I was 14 I haven't had work."

Queensland firefighter Brian Lemke will be given a bravery award for his heroic efforts when he put himself at risk to save a young woman trying to throw herself off a building in 2015. Picture: Mark Cranitch

DRAMA IN A SPLIT SECOND

A HEROIC firefighter who dramatically caught a young woman as she plummeted from a two-storey building says he was just doing his job when he made the split-second decision to throw himself towards the ledge.

Queensland Fire and Rescue station officer Brian Lemke will today receive a Commendation for Brave Conduct as part of the Australian Bravery Awards for putting his own life at risk to save the young woman.

In the early hours of February 6, 2015, Mr Lemke was called to an incident at North Lakes where a young woman was threatening to throw herself from a building.

The woman agreed to talk to Mr Lemke, who climbed up to her, and she eventually agreed to come away from the ledge.

"She said she was happy to come down … and then at the last second she decided to jump," Mr Lemke said.

The firefighter grabbed the woman with one hand and held on until other emergency service workers could pull the pair safely back over the ledge.

"It's one of those things - it was just a natural reaction to grab her before she fell. I had assistance then from the other guys who had to help me because she was hanging over the side and I was hanging over holding her … so it was a team effort."

Mr Lemke, who had stopped to help at a car crash when The Courier-Mail contacted him, was quick to play down his bravery.

"It's a cliche, but we really don't go out doing our jobs for awards. You do it because that's what we do - it's our job."

Lifeline 13 11 14

Stuart Forte's son, Senior Constable Brett Forte, who was shot and killed by a gunman in May, has been recognised with a Pride of Australia nomination. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

COPS ARE REAL LIFE ACTION HEROES

THE father of slain police officer Senior Constable Brett Forte has hailed his son's ­colleagues heroes from "a real life action movie".

Today, Constable Forte, along with Senior Constable Cath Nielsen, Senior Constable Stephen Barlow, Acting Sergeant Scott Hill and Constable Brittany Poulton will be presented with Australian Bravery Award honours by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

On May 29 last year, Constable Forte and Constable Nielsen were pursuing a wanted gunman at Ringwood, southwest of Brisbane, when he opened fire, hitting Constable Forte multiple times.

Constable Nielsen was able to smash her way out of their overturned police vehicle and pull Constable Forte away from the gunman.

Constable Barlow, Acting Sgt Hill and Constable Poulton were able to move Constable Forte away from the scene, but he died soon after.

"It's like watching one of these movies that is non-stop action, but these guys lived it," Mr Forte said.