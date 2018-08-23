Queen’s touching message to Aussie farmers

QUEEN Elizabeth II has thrown her support behind drought-stricken Aussie farmers.

The much-loved British monarch released a touching statement, where she announced a private donation to support the "heart and soul of Australia".

New South Wales and Queensland are bearing the brunt of the drought, with Victorian, South Australian and Western Australia farmers also suffering

As the drought tightens its grip, inadequate food and water supplied have left farmers with no option but to slaughter livestock, or watch them die in distress.

In a message released by Government House, Queen Elizabeth II said: "Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to hear of one of the worst Australian droughts in living memory," Queen Elizabeth said.

"I know Australia as a land where extremes of weather, floods and droughts are taken in their stride, and life goes on with a stoic and determined spirit," the Queen said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is clear, however, that the current drought is taking an immense toll, especially on those living and working in rural communities, who are, in so many ways, the very heart and soul of Australia."

It’s not just farm animals who have been affected by the drought. Picture: AAP

The Queen said it was heartening and reassuring to see Australians supporting each other during a time of need.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the many individuals, families, communities and businesses who have been affected, and I send my sincere thanks to all those who stand shoulder-to-shoulder in their support," she said.

It's unknown how much the Queen donated to drought relief.

There are a number of ways Aussies can help farmers who are doing it tough.

Buy a Bale helps provide hay, water, groceries and diesel to those in need, while donations to Aussie Helpers work to deliver farmers equipment, food and emotional support.

Haunting images that show the gravity of the situation rattled the country earlier this month.

New South Wales and Queensland are most affected by the drought, with farmers in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia also struggling. Picture: AAP

New South Wales farmer Andrew Curo's Facebook post went viral earlier this month, and highlighted the harrowing scenes farmers have faced while hoping for rainfall.

"I spent four days fishing - not with a fishing line, but with a excavator to remove hundreds of dead sheep and roos that are stuck in drying dams," Mr Curo wrote.

"Driving to pick up kids - but not from school, I was picking up baby lambs who were sitting next to their dead mothers for days on end.

"It's the worst I've seen it in 18 years of going out there.

"Australia should be ashamed. We worry about 2 per cent of sheep dying on boats going overseas because you've seen a video of it, but what about the 90 per cent dying in the paddock?"