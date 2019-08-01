The new underwater thing you can do in the Whitsundays

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's Dr Simon Banks, Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox at Langford Spit where one of the underwater sculptures has been placed.

SNORKELERS have something new to see in the Whitsundays, with the installation of underwater artworks.

Four sculptures, which form part of the Whitsunday Public Artwork Project, have been installed in three locations across the Whitsundays.

Another two sculptures, also purposely designed for the project, are yet to be installed.

In a first for the Great Barrier Reef, the underwater sculptures with a sea creature theme have been installed at Blue Pearl Bay off Hayman Island, Manta Ray Bay off Hook Island and Langford Spit.

One of the two sculptures yet to be installed will be placed in Horseshoe Bay at Bowen this month.

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox points out to Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones the area where an underwater turtle sculpture is located at Langford Spit as part of the Whitsunday Public Artwork Project. Monique Preston

The idea is that the sculptures will provide a new experience for guests travelling to the Whitsundays and to help the marine tourism industry recover after Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The sculptures are also designed to become playgrounds for fish and other marine creatures, as well as a place where coral can grow.

The sculptures were funded as part of the Queensland and Federal Government's $7 million Tourism Recovery Fund to assist the Whitsundays tourism industry after the damages cause by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Today, while visiting the turtle sculpture at Langford Spit, Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones was pleased to get a glimpse of the beautiful spot that is expected to attract more tourists to the Whitsudays.

"This is a brand new icon tourist attraction," she said.

"This will be home to the first underwater art in the Great Barrier Reef," she said.

Adriaan Vanderlugt's sculpture Manta Ray at Manta Ray Bay. Riptide Creative

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox was also pleased with having something else in the region to attract visitors and locals alike.

"You have the magnificent Great Barrier Reef, fringing reef and now these wonderful sculptures," he said.

Cr Willcox said his council was leaving no stone unturned to grow tourism in the Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy called the sculptures an "evolution for tourism" in the area.

"Artworks surround us everywhere. Artworks are in commerce spaces and public spaces, but this is the first in a marine park," he said.

Mr Grundy said the beauty of these artworks were that they were open to everyone, not just commercial tourism operators.

With a lot of locals owning boats, Mr Grundy said they could also head out to see the artworks first hand.

"The next time you're out fishing or boating, why not stop and have a look," he said.

"Anybody who has a boat, this is easy to get to."

Turtle Dreaming sculpture by Col Henry is at Langford Spit. Riptide Creative

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said this is a coup for the Whitsunday region.

"We believe this new tourism offering will be a great drawcard for visitors looking to experience something new.

"The success of this project is down to the strong collaboration at all levels of government a partnership between federal, state and local government as well as the incredible effort by Reef Ecologic.

Reef Ecologic managing director, associate professor Adam Smith, said the project was a game changer for the Great Barrier Reef.

"While this project will be a huge drawcard to tourism in the region, its success has also been down to the passion and commitment of local artists, science, managers, education, divers and indigenous culture, focussing on innovation and education of the future of the reef," he said.

Today he was pleased to see the project finally coming to fruition.

The Migration of the Mantas sculpture by Brian Robinson. Riptide Photography

"Amazed, proud, happy, hopeful" is how Dr Smith described his emotions with the works officially being unveiled.

"This project brought people together to make a difference through art, science, education, indigenous culture and tourism."

New South Wales artist Col Henry's Turtle Dream is a 15-tonne stainless steel creation that is on display at Langford Spit.

Strathdickie's Adriaan Vanderlugt has two sculptures on display, with his Maori Wrasse located at Blue Pearl Bay and his Manta Ray located in Manta Ray Bay.

The Manta Ray was a collaboration with Proserpine's Arthur Gabey who designed the Mundagola Dreamtime story of the Water Snake which lays 74 eggs to make up each island of the Whitsundays.

Cairns-based artist Brian Robinson also has two sculptures on display - the Migration of the Mantas shows six large manta rays that appear to be schooling, while his sculpture Bywa depicts a Dreamtime story about the reef, creation and marine life at Horseshoe Bay.

Maori Wrasse by Adriaan Vanderlught at Blue Pearl Bay. Riptide Creative

Whitsundays Arts Based Collective, made up of Jessa Lloyd, Caitlin Reilly and Kate Ford, is working on a four-metre high single coral polyp called Anthozoa.

Mr Vanderlught said it was "an honour" to be chosen to make two of the artworks.

"I'm so excited to be part of it," he said.

Mr Henry described the project as "the most exciting" project he had ever been involved with.

"How lucky am I to have a chance to be part of it," he said.