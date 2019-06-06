Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

KARATE: The first selection round for the Kyokushin Grand Championships held outside Japan was a roaring success last weekend.

Proserpine Kyokushin Shihan Wayne Hinschen said about 100 competitors from Sydney, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville, as well as local dojos converged at Cannonvale State school.

There were 45 fights and 25 finals, and Hinschen said the display of sportsmanship was fantastic.

Hinschen said there were a few 'knock outs', and made mention of the knock out round with two Whitsunday fighters, Velvet Heatley and Penny Farrell, and the display of sportsmanship displayed by the young fighters after the round.

"Once the fights finished, there was no animosity, there was friendship, and that's what it's about,” he said. Hinschen said he was happy with how the event ran, and was pleased that there were 'fairly even' results across the dojos on the day.

"You don't just want to see one dominant group, it's about everyone getting in and having a go,” he said.

Hinschen hopes to open up the Whitsundays to international fighters in future, and said this tournament is only the beginning.

"That's the standard we're trying to get up to, and that why I'm running this type of tournament.”