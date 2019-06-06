Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT: Whitsunday Kyokushin's Joel Crook delivers a kick to Shin Kypkushin Sydney's Kainuo Chan.
HIT: Whitsunday Kyokushin's Joel Crook delivers a kick to Shin Kypkushin Sydney's Kainuo Chan. Georgia Simpson
Sport

Australian Kyokushin Championships a hit

Georgia Simpson
by
6th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARATE: The first selection round for the Kyokushin Grand Championships held outside Japan was a roaring success last weekend.

Proserpine Kyokushin Shihan Wayne Hinschen said about 100 competitors from Sydney, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville, as well as local dojos converged at Cannonvale State school.

There were 45 fights and 25 finals, and Hinschen said the display of sportsmanship was fantastic.

Hinschen said there were a few 'knock outs', and made mention of the knock out round with two Whitsunday fighters, Velvet Heatley and Penny Farrell, and the display of sportsmanship displayed by the young fighters after the round.

"Once the fights finished, there was no animosity, there was friendship, and that's what it's about,” he said. Hinschen said he was happy with how the event ran, and was pleased that there were 'fairly even' results across the dojos on the day.

"You don't just want to see one dominant group, it's about everyone getting in and having a go,” he said.

Hinschen hopes to open up the Whitsundays to international fighters in future, and said this tournament is only the beginning.

"That's the standard we're trying to get up to, and that why I'm running this type of tournament.”

australian kyokushin champtionships karate whitsunday kyokushin proserpine whitsunday sport
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Dog owners not happy with leash law change

    premium_icon Dog owners not happy with leash law change

    News Outraged dog owners rally together in defence of their dogs and fight back against new leash laws in Cannonvale.

    • 6th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project

    premium_icon Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project

    News Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project.

    A throw on the Oceania main stage

    premium_icon A throw on the Oceania main stage

    Sport Whitsundays talent Howard McDonald makes Australian team.

    On the run to health and victory

    premium_icon On the run to health and victory

    Athletics Denis Couture making strides on masters athletics scene.