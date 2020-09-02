Australian Made logo leaps and bounds ahead with consumers

A panel of wealthy business elites tried to axe the Australian Made logo as a symbol of Australia, causing a furore but research shows how popular it is.

THE famous kangaroo logo for Australian Made has leapt to sky-high approval ratings - while COVID lockdowns have driven a booming interest in buying locally made products, new research shows.

The pandemic had driven a 400 per cent increase in requests from Aussie makers to use the distinctive logo since January, as patriotic consumers turn to Australian-made goods.

And the research from Roy Morgan also shows how popular the kangaroo remains as a symbol of Australia, despite the uproar over an attempt earlier this year by a panel of elites to install a new abstract gold wattle logo for trade missions.

The controversial $10 million gold wattle logo that was dumped.

More than 1000 consumers were shown several alternative logos - including a map of Australia, the national flag, words, a koala holding a flag and the current logo of the kangaroo - and asked what one inspired the most confidence about being genuinely Australian made.

Overwhelming, 84 per cent of those surveyed chose the current logo, with the next most popular option, a stamp design featuring the words, "Made In Australia", attracting 7 per cent support.

"The famous Australian Made logo provides a solution for both consumers and businesses - it is the most effective way to identify genuine Aussie products," Australian Made chief executive Ben Lazzaro said. "The Australian Made logo is the true mark of Aussie authenticity.

Australian Made CEO Ben Lazzaro

"Australia's over-reliance on imported products has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Trust by consumers that the kangaroo logo indicates a genuine Australian made or grown product has now hit a record 92 per cent, compared with 79 per cent in 2016.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the research showed not only did Australians have a strong preference for our own products across almost all categories, but that the goods were regarded as being better quality.

A new store, Australian Made, has opened, selling products carrying the official Australian Made logo.

"The Australian Made logo enjoys extraordinary awareness among Australians and increasingly provides consumers with confidence that products displaying the logo are grown or made in Australia," she said.

"At a deeper level, products displaying the logo are also associated with such important things as 'supporting local jobs and employment', 'safety', 'high quality' and 'using ethical labour'."

The patriotic preference Aussie made was strongest in food and beverages, followed by agriculture and gardening, then children and babycare.

Interestingly, on the vexed question of whether consumers will actually pay more for their stated preference, the research found 77 per cent said they would in the category of food and beverages.

Another trend picked up by the research was 37 per cent of Australians are conducting more research online before purchasing, and 43 per cent say they are now more likely to look for country of origin labels on products.

The vast majority of those quizzed, almost nine in ten, believe we should produce more products locally.

Originally published as Australian Made logo leaps and bounds ahead with consumers