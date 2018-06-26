Menu
An Australian man is being questioned by police after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building in the seaside resort of Pattaya.
Aussie questioned over Thai girlfriend’s death

by AAP
26th Jun 2018 12:57 PM

AN AUSTRALIAN man is being questioned by police after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building in the seaside resort of Pattaya.

The unnamed man was taken into custody after the incident early on Monday morning at Min Mansion in Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, The Nation newspaper reported.

Wilawal Poolsukserm, 28, fell from the fifth floor of the apartment at 2.30am on Monday and died on her way to the Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they saw the Australian man holding the woman's hand and crying, The Nation reported.

Police are interviewing the Australian in a bid to determine whether or not Wilawal's death was a suicide. His name has not been released.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the reports and "stands ready to offer consular assistance should he request it".

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Young people aged 5 to 25 years can call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800

