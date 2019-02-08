Menu
Login
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Crime

Aussie dad glassed in Bali

8th Feb 2019 8:13 AM

An Australian man is in a critical condition in a Bali hospital after he was allegedly struck in the face with a glass at a bar.

Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, an Australian expatriate in Bali, collapsed after the incident.

The alleged attacker, who was understood to be unknown to Mr Ryan, has been arrested.

The incident took place in the Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant late Sunday night.

 

Mr Ryan's lawyer, Yanuar Nahak, told News Corp Australia the alleged attacker, who was a British citizen, had offered a drink to Mr Ryan, who refused, saying he already had a drink.

"The suspect was annoyed and spontaneously emotional and broke a glass, then hit the victim with the glass," Mr Nahak claimed.

Mr Ryan spent a night in hospital before being discharged - but on Wednesday he collapsed and was the rushed back to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

It's believed he is now conscious but still listed in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
australian bali bar dad editors picks glassed

Top Stories

    Huge fine after throwing glass in hotel

    Huge fine after throwing glass in hotel

    News $1800 fine for throwing glass at pub and having testosterone vials.

    Capsicum sprayed after kicking out at police

    Capsicum sprayed after kicking out at police

    News A man was capsicum sprayed after kicking at police.

    Rain relief in sight

    Rain relief in sight

    News Whitsunday residents have been bombarded with rain

    Thursday road closure updates

    Thursday road closure updates

    News A number of roads remain closed, with a few roads re-opened.